Indescribable: Jorda Crook cements her place in record books, Ohatchee falls in regional semifinals

Ohatchee-Plainview-bc06.jpg

Ohtachee's Jorda Crook drives to the basket against Plainview in the 3A Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday .

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Words couldn’t describe the effort Ohatchee senior Jorda Crook put forth in the final game of her career Monday.

She finished with game highs in points (46), rebounds (12) and steals (seven) in a 74-53 loss to Plainview in the Class 3A Northeastern Regional semifinals at Jacksonville State.

