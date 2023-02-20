Indescribable: Jorda Crook cements her place in record books, Ohatchee falls in regional semifinals

JACKSONVILLE — Words couldn’t describe the effort Ohatchee senior Jorda Crook put forth in the final game of her career Monday.
She finished with game highs in points (46), rebounds (12) and steals (seven) in a 74-53 loss to Plainview in the Class 3A Northeastern Regional semifinals at Jacksonville State.
“There’s probably not enough adverbs,” Ohatchee coach Bryant Ginn said.
Although Plainview won handily after outscoring Ohatchee 23-7 in the final quarter, even the winners struggled to describe Crook’s performance.
“Big,” “physical” and “tough to guard” came up often.
“We had three on her at times, and it didn’t matter,” Plainview coach Luke Griggs said. “She just went up there and got it and scored.”
Ginn said Crook’s final performance should give her 3,081 career points. According to AHSAA records, only 17 girls have ever scored more.
“She essentially said I’m going to get the ball every time I don’t care if y’all double me,” Ginn said. “So that is a testament, not many people can do it. I’ve never seen a girl do it. I’ve really never, only seen a handful of guys do it. So she played amazing. Her teammates played well too.”
Griggs said they had boys attempt to simulate her in practice leading up to the game, but after watching Crook in action, he wondered if he should have asked an adult man to join the scout team this week.
Multiple times throughout the game, a Plainview player grabbed a defensive rebound only to watch Crook effortlessly rip the ball free and knock down a layup.
One of those times came in the final 12 seconds of the first quarter. Then, Crook even drew the foul and proceeded to knock down the and-1 to give Ohatchee a 14-11 lead.
The game remained close until Plainview, a team that has reportedly broken the AHSAA records for attempted and made 3-pointers in a single season, knocked down five 3-pointers in a 3-minute stretch beginning with 1:11 left in the second quarter to take a 9-point lead.
“We made some mistakes coverage-wise on it, not for lack of effort,” Ginn said. “Just some mental mistakes, and they made us pay for it.”
Crook grabbed her own rebound in the final 16 seconds of the third quarter to cut the deficit to five points, but the game never got closer than that.
“I have been playing with most of these people since seventh grade,” Crook said. “To think I’m not going to be playing with them anymore, it crushes the soul.”
Despite the pain on their faces that it was over, Crook and her teammates were able to take joy in the accomplishments that come with a 27-5 season.
“This season was amazing for me,” Ohatchee’s Whitney McFry said. “I love my senior friends. The people I did this with, I wouldn’t imagine doing it with anyone else. We had an amazing team this year, and we had very high hopes, and they just crashed this year, but still love them all.”
Teammate Alyssa Davis echoed those thoughts seconds later when she recounted how thankful she was to be a part of this group after suffering an ACL tear that caused her to miss last season.
For a moment at least, tears of frustration even turned to tears of laughter as the players reenacted their impressions of their head coach ranging from the way he pronounces words like “lackadaisical” to the dramatic ways he throws his arms out when he is begging refs to call fouls throughout the game.
Ginn even caught the players in the act one day when he was walking past the locker room, and the coach said that will probably be the memory that stays with him.
“The one memory I have is I walked into the locker room and … they were like impersonating me and the things that I say,” Ginn said. “And I heard them outside, and I tried to yell outside the door a better impression of me than they were giving.”