IN YOUR WORDS: Wesley Sparks, Oxford High School

Today marks the first of The Anniston Star's "In Your Words" feature, which allows local high school seniors to write a few sentences about their sport, team and season. Any senior who saw their spring-sports season cut short because of COVID-19 is welcome to participate. Just contact us through Facebook or Twitter or email medwards@annistonstar.com.

Now, we'll give the stage to Wesley Sparks, a senior pitcher/outfielder for Oxford High School's baseball team:

"Baseball has taught me a lot of different things. It has taught me how to be a better man and a better player. Wearing that uniform made me feel unstoppable and that I have the ability to do anything.

"My team meant everything to me. They picked me up when I needed it and pushed me beyond expectations."

