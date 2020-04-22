IN YOUR WORDS: Tony Hunley Jr., Anniston High School

The Anniston Star continues its series "In Your Words," which allows local high school seniors to write a few sentences about their sport, team and season. Any senior who saw their spring-sports season cut short because of COVID-19 is welcome to participate. Just contact us through Facebook or Twitter or email medwards@annistonstar.com.
Now, we'll give the stage to Anniston senior Tony Hunley Jr., a multi-sport standout who is missing baseball season:
"Baseball means a lot to me and for it to get stripped from me as well as others who love the sport is tragic.
"Baseball was like a stress relief to me. Out there on the field I had no worries but playing the game I love and being out there with my teammates. It’s like for me all my problems went away when I was on the diamond.
"Some people say the game is boring, but to me, it’s the best sport that was created. I fell in love with the game at a very young age (3), and since then I couldn’t let it go. I’ve been overseas to play and different parts of the U.S to play.
"My teammates, on the other hand, are all great people! We were all learning each day and pushing each other to be better than we were the previous day. I’m going to miss being out there on the field with my guys, especially my right-hand man Jordan Felder. I want to give a shoutout to my coaches, Rashaad Harper and coach Tony Hunley Sr., for making what season we did have special."