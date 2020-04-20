IN YOUR WORDS: Rileigh Kirsch, Pleasant Valley High School

The Anniston Star continues its series "In Your Words," which allows local high school seniors to write a few sentences about their sport, team and season. Any senior who saw their spring-sports season cut short because of COVID-19 is welcome to participate. Just contact us through Facebook or Twitter or email medwards@annistonstar.com.
Now, we'll give the stage to Rileigh Kirsch, a senior on the Pleasant Valley High School tennis team:
"I know people are constantly hearing how much being a senior athlete during this time is 'awful,' or the 'worst way to end a season,' and it really is.
"I know this was only my second season as a tennis player but imagine doing something because your friends do it, falling in love with it, and then just when you reach peak performance, it gets pulled from your reach. This is all just a hard way to end anything, so if you see a senior, athlete or not, congratulate them, hug them, tell them you are there for them because even though their season or school year was going to end anyway, this is not what they wanted.
"My season may have come to an abrupt end, but the impact tennis has had on me, from life lessons to new friendships, will last forever. I believe this is an important time for senior athletes and seniors to realize that God has a plan, and He knows where you are going. Whether you got to hit your last home run, or ace your last serve, He knows where you are going. So just trust in his love and hope for times to get better."