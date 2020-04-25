IN YOUR WORDS: Peyton Watts, Oxford High School

The Anniston Star continues its series "In Your Words," which allows local high school athletes to write a few sentences about their sport, team and season. Any senior who saw their spring-sports season cut short because of COVID-19 is welcome to participate. Just contact us through Facebook or Twitter or email medwards@annistonstar.com.
Now, let's hear from Oxford's Peyton Watts, who missed out on baseball season:
"My name is Peyton Watts, and I am a freshman middle infielder for the Oxford Yellow Jackets. You hear all the time to play every game like it’s your last, but that phrase hasn’t sunk in until now.
"When the season ended, I was as disappointed as anyone. But I’ve decided to use this setback to attempt to get stronger, faster, and better for the future. Coach (Wes) Brooks and all of the coaches do a great job of providing a family-type atmosphere at Oxford. We all truly love and support each other.
"We are taught to respect the game. We play for all of the players before us and after us. We tuck our shirts in, sprint on and off the field, keep our hair cut and facial hair trimmed. We play fast.
"The season ending the way it did made my heart break for our seniors. Those guys didn’t deserve this ending. Baseball will not feel quite the same going forward knowing they didn’t get to finish what they started."