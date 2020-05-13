IN YOUR WORDS: Parker Comisac, Jacksonville High School

The Anniston Star continues its series "In Your Words," which allows local high school spring-sport seniors to write a few sentences about their sport, team and season. Any senior who saw their spring-sports season cut short because of COVID-19 is welcome to participate. Just contact us through Facebook or Twitter or email medwards@annistonstar.com.
Now, let's hear from Jacksonville's Parker Comisac, who is missing out on mountain biking:
"If you were to ask a random person which sports come to mind if he or she were to list off different high school sports, mountain biking would probably not top the list. To be honest, I’d be surprised if mountain biking would even make the list.
"Going into my seventh grade year at Jacksonville High School, I didn’t even know high schoolers raced mountain bikes. The Alabama NICA league had yet to hold their inaugural season, and I was too engrossed in playing soccer to even think about trying a different sport. After an extremely successful inaugural season from the Alabama league, I contemplated racing for my high school’s team in eighth grade. I was convinced to try racing by my dad, who told me stories about his cycling glory days in the '90s, and my friend Joe, who was already on the team and told me about his success last season.
"With these two things in mind, I began racing. My time racing mountain bikes got off to a bumpy start. My first year, I was by no means a stellar racer, but somebody had to make the podium finishers look good. Still I found unexplainable joy in being on a bike. Whether it was the grueling climbs or steep descents, flowy singletrack or more technical sections, nothing could replicate the joy I felt on a bike.
"As the years progressed I became more ingrained in the mountain biking landscape. I enjoyed seeing my skills and endurance on the bike improve with each new season. An additional benefit of becoming more involved with mountain biking came with meeting people from a multitude of backgrounds that I would’ve never met otherwise. From teammates to coaches to fellow racers to folks I would encounter in Wigs Wheels or at trails across Alabama, I am fortunate to say that this sport has afforded me the opportunity to become friends with people I would’ve never otherwise met.
"So while I am ultimately disappointed that my time racing for Jacksonville High School has ended, I would be remiss to not acknowledge the impact that my time racing NICA Alabama has had on me. From rides to races, I have made memories on the trails that will last me a lifetime and the influence from the people in and around the sport has made me the person I am today. I would like to thank the coaches, from JHS and from other teams around the region, for pushing me to be my very best. I would like to thank my fellow riders for making all of the icy cold or scalding hot training rides and races even more enjoyable.
"And last but not least I’d like to thank my dad and Joe, for introducing me to a sport I’ll love for the rest of my life."