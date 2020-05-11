IN YOUR WORDS: Malachi Jackson, Piedmont High School

The Anniston Star continues its series "In Your Words," which allows local high school spring-sport seniors to write a few sentences about their sport, team and season. Any senior who saw their spring-sports season cut short because of COVID-19 is welcome to participate. Just contact us through Facebook or Twitter or email medwards@annistonstar.com.
Now, let's hear from multi-sport standout Malachi Jackson, who is missing out on his last season of track and field:
"My name is Malachi Jackson, and I’m a senior at Piedmont High School. When I first found out I was going to miss my senior track season I was devastated. We had very high expectations for this year.
"As a senior, I was super excited for this season because it was my last chance to win a state championship. I’ve always loved competing at track meets. Just being at track meets made me feel good. It amazes me to see the amount of athleticism at some track meets.
"I’m going to miss a lot of things about track season: my coaches, teammates, competing at track meets, and even practices. I wish I had the opportunity to compete in one last track meet.
"I’m super disappointed in the way my career as a Piedmont Bulldog ended, but this event is just one of those things you can’t really do anything about. Our coaches always tell us, 'Control what you can control.' Sadly, this is just one of those things we can’t control.
"Also, I feel sorry for the guys on our baseball team. The way they started off the season was incredible. Those guys were making history this year. I wish I could’ve had the opportunity to watch them compete for a state championship. It makes me wonder how things would’ve turned out if everything happened normally. Lastly, I want to thank my coaches for everything they’ve done for me."