IN YOUR WORDS: Macy Reedy, Spring Garden High School

The Anniston Star continues its series "In Your Words," which allows local high school spring-sport seniors to write a few sentences about their sport, team and season. Any senior who saw their spring-sports season cut short because of COVID-19 is welcome to participate. Just contact us through Facebook or Twitter or email medwards@annistonstar.com.
Now, let's hear from multi-sport standout Macy Reedy, who saw her Spring Garden softball season end sooner than anyone wanted:
"My name is Macy Reedy, and I go to Spring Garden High School. I was devastated when I heard the news that spring sports had ended. Softball has been a huge part of my life since second grade. I have spent every summer and fall playing travel ball.
"Softball has taught me more than just the fundamentals of the game. It has taught me how to be a leader, set goals, and achieve those goals. I have learned the important qualities of hard work, perseverance, and sacrifice. These are skills I will take with me throughout my life.
"I'm going to miss the smell of the chicken litter in the air from the field across from our softball field, the bright lights and the bad calls. I am going to miss the experience of having senior night and the possibility of getting to play in the state tournament again.
"To my teammates I love y’all!! You have given me so many great memories. I am so sorry that we did not get to finish our season. Good luck next year, go win it all!!
"Lastly, I want to thank Coach Ann Welsh and Coach Stephanie Steward for pushing me to be my best every day. Each has truly been like another mother to me, and I am a better person because of them."