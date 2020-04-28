IN YOUR WORDS: Leah Tolbert, Pleasant Valley High School

The Anniston Star continues its series "In Your Words," which allows local high school spring-sport seniors to write a few sentences about their sport, team and season. Any senior who saw their spring-sports season cut short because of COVID-19 is welcome to participate. Just contact us through Facebook or Twitter or email medwards@annistonstar.com.
Now, let's hear from Pleasant Valley's Leah Tolbert, a senior who saw her tennis season end sooner than anyone expected:
"I joined the tennis team this year really as a joke, but it turned out I loved it. I showed up to one day of tryouts and did a very mediocre job and still got put on the team.
"Though I didn’t get to play a match, it still feels like I’m missing a huge part of my senior year. I may not have been good, but I had fun, and now I don’t get to have that experience, which feels awful, but it has to be God’s plan. That is something I can believe and rejoice in!
"God never makes mistakes so I know there is a good reason for all of this. I believe COVID-19 is really God’s way of showing us how much we really need him. Though it isn’t how I thought it would go, I just get to tell my kids one day that I had the weirdest senior year."