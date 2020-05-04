IN YOUR WORDS: Landon Howell, Oxford High School

The Anniston Star continues its series "In Your Words," which allows local high school spring-sport seniors to write a few sentences about their sport, team and season. Any senior who saw their spring-sports season cut short because of COVID-19 is welcome to participate. Just contact us through Facebook or Twitter or email medwards@annistonstar.com.
Now, let's hear from Oxford's Landon Howell, who saw his baseball season end sooner than anyone expected:
“Being able to play baseball for Oxford High School has taught me far greater things than just the fundamentals of the game, but ultimately of how to become a better man. Being able to put on an Oxford black-and-gold jersey is something special, not only for my team, but to represent my community!
"I wish I could lace up the cleats one more time this year with my team, especially our seniors. Not being able to play with the group above me, that I grew up with, and seeing them graduate is hard, but I know they’re going to do great things. I miss getting to play and be with my team every day, the 'brotherhood' we have is something special! #SWARM 59”