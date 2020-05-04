IN YOUR WORDS: Landon Howell, Oxford High School

Landon Howell

Oxford's Landon Howell is missing baseball season.

 Courtesy photo

The Anniston Star continues its series "In Your Words," which allows local high school spring-sport seniors to write a few sentences about their sport, team and season. Any senior who saw their spring-sports season cut short because of COVID-19 is welcome to participate. Just contact us through Facebook or Twitter or email medwards@annistonstar.com.

Now, let's hear from Oxford's Landon Howell, who saw his baseball season end sooner than anyone expected:

“Being able to play baseball for Oxford High School has taught me far greater things than just the fundamentals of the game, but ultimately of how to become a better man. Being able to put on an Oxford black-and-gold jersey is something special, not only for my team, but to represent my community!

"I wish I could lace up the cleats one more time this year with my team, especially our seniors. Not being able to play with the group above me, that I grew up with, and seeing them graduate is hard, but I know they’re going to do great things. I miss getting to play and be with my team every day, the 'brotherhood' we have is something special! #SWARM 59”

