IN YOUR WORDS: Kameron Simpson, Alexandria High School

This is another in The Anniston Star's continuing series, "In Your Words," which allows local high school seniors to write a few sentences about their sport, team and season. Any senior who saw their spring-sports season cut short because of COVID-19 is welcome to participate.
Now, we'll give the stage to Kameron Simpson, a multi-sport standout at Alexandria and the school's homecoming queen:
"My name is Kameron Simpson and I am a senior at Alexandria High School. I am on the basketball team and the track and field team at Alexandria. I want to talk about everything that is going on with COVID-19, and how it has affected me as a student, and as an athlete, also.
"I have been on the track and field team since my seventh-grade year. That is when we first started a track team. Going into my 10th grade year of track season, we improved a lot as a team. The past two years, we have won the county championship and sectional championship. So, this being my last year, I was ready for us to make a three-peat at both meets.
"Starting the spring season, Coach (Chase) Brizendine told us that this could be the year that we won it all. He told us we would have to work for it, but we knew winning never came easy. Being on this team meant that everyone had to do their part. My teammates all had the same mindset at every practice and meet. When we got the news that COVID-19 could affect our season, we still kept working. It didn’t mean it was over yet. The week before spring break, we had a meeting about it. Coach told us that he wasn’t sure if our season was going to end. Automatically, tears came to our eyes. Myself, along with the other seniors, were heartbroken knowing it could all end. Especially when it’s our last year.
"On March 26, we heard news from Governor Kay Ivey that school was officially over for the rest of the year. That included our track season, too. I was devastated, and I still am. We all are. Running track these past six years has been a blessing. I’ve been coached by the best coach, I’ve had the best teammates, and I’ve grown as an individual. These people are my family. Knowing we can’t finish our year like we expected, is so hard to comprehend. Knowing I won’t ever get to hear Coach yell out my split time, or congratulate the team on winning a meet, makes my heart hurt. I can’t put into words how much this affects us all. I never thought our first meet would be our last.
"I’ve dealt with this free time in a good way, though. It’s hard to process every day. But, I can honestly say that I know God has a plan for it all. The Class of 2020 will forever be in my heart. Along with my basketball team and my track family. I hope that no athlete or student takes the time they have in high school for granted. I would restart Senior Year over in a heartbeat. I wish I could have one more practice, one more meet. But, there’s always a reason for everything. I pray everyone stays safe during this time, and may we never take anything in life for granted."