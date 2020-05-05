IN YOUR WORDS: Joshua Rutledge, Faith Christian School

The Anniston Star continues its series "In Your Words," which allows local high school spring-sport seniors to write a few sentences about their sport, team and season. Any senior who saw their spring-sports season cut short because of COVID-19 is welcome to participate. Just contact us through Facebook or Twitter or email medwards@annistonstar.com.
Now, let's hear from Faith Christian baseball player Joshua Rutledge, who saw his season end sooner than anyone wanted:
"My name is Joshua Rutledge, and I go to Faith Christian School in Anniston. Our prior baseball seasons at Faith have been, I guess you could say, 'not up to par' with where we were wanting to go with the season.
"Every season in the past has been a losing season for us. This was my last year ever to play high school baseball and I wanted to go out with the best season I could have. We were placed with a new coach this year, and his name was Jason Pahman. His motto was “NO MORE.” He wanted to see our school succeed in everything that we did and especially in baseball.
"He wanted to inspire the team to be and play to the best of our abilities, and he did! He motivated us every day to be the best that we could be and to not take anything for granted. We ended our short season going 7-7.
"This was the best season that we have ever had at Faith and the best season I have ever played. Coach Pahman always told us to play like it’s your last game and never take anything for granted. On our last game of the season we won both of our games. I wish we could have finished out our season, but because of the circumstances we couldn’t.
"I will always remember how we all came together as a team and played our hearts out even if we knew we had already lost the game. To my fellow seniors, I will always remember how much fun we had playing on the field and all the years in school we had together.
"And, finally, to Coach Jason Pahman, I will always remember you and the lessons that you taught us. I will always remember to never take anything for granted and to always do my absolute best in whatever I do. You made my senior season the best season of baseball I have ever played. I will always remember you believing in our team and what we could accomplish. I will never forget you and how you lead our team and me to the best season I have ever had. Thank you for being the best coach I have ever had."