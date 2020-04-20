IN YOUR WORDS: Jonathan Evans, Pleasant Valley High School

The Anniston Star continues its series "In Your Words," which allows local high school seniors to write a few sentences about their sport, team and season. Any senior who saw their spring-sports season cut short because of COVID-19 is welcome to participate. Just contact us through Facebook or Twitter or email medwards@annistonstar.com.
Now, we'll give the stage to Jonathan Evans, a senior at Pleasant Valley High School who participated in track and field and tennis:
"If I had to describe my thoughts on the (track) season ending in all honesty I’m still shocked. I truly never thought something like this would happen.
"It feels as if we have been working and working to get better and better all for nothing at the end of the day. I wanted nothing more but to break the shot put record this year. I know my teammates wanted nothing but to win in our senior year.
"It feels as if we have been robbed of something we deserved. When you face reality no one had control or even has control but God. He’s got this, and I know this just like anyone else.
"It’s been an amazing experience these past four years as an athlete under Coach (Brad) Hood. I would do anything to go back and work 10 times harder in any sport or class I took."