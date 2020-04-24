IN YOUR WORDS: Hanna Dyar, White Plains High School

The Anniston Star continues its series "In Your Words," which allows local high school seniors to write a few sentences about their sport, team and season. Any senior who saw their spring-sports season cut short because of COVID-19 is welcome to participate. Just contact us through Facebook or Twitter or email medwards@annistonstar.com.
Now, let's hear from White Plains' Hanna Dyar, who missed out on what was sure to be a sterling last season of high school golf:
"Having my senior golf season cut short wasn’t in my course notes. I never expected a health crisis would interrupt my senior year, but neither did anyone else.
"If our golf season had played out as scheduled, I believe my team would’ve brought a third blue trophy back to White Plains. This was our year to shine. It saddens me that we didn’t have the opportunity to compete in championship play this year, but sometimes the greater plan is kind of hard to understand.
"I choose to focus on the positives. We can’t do anything about our circumstances right now, so why worry about them? In a time full of doubt and uncertainty, I think we all need to take a step back and reflect on our blessings. We need to remember to be grateful for what we DO have.
"I am thankful for a healthy family, a job, and more time with the people that I love. I am still on the golf course every single day. I get to practice, I get to work hard, and I get to play a game that I love. I have blessings to count! I am gearing up and looking forward to playing Division I collegiate golf at Jacksonville State University in the fall. Go Gamecocks!"