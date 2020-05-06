IN YOUR WORDS: Emma-Jane Rogers, Spring Garden High School

The Anniston Star continues its series "In Your Words," which allows local high school spring-sport seniors to write a few sentences about their sport, team and season. Any senior who saw their spring-sports season cut short because of COVID-19 is welcome to participate. Just contact us through Facebook or Twitter or email medwards@annistonstar.com.
Now, let's hear from Emma-Jane Rogers, who saw her softball season end sooner than anyone wanted:
"My name is Emma-Jane Rogers. I am a senior athlete from Spring Garden High School. It has been very hard and different not getting to play the sport I have played for several years.
"This sport means the world to me; it's my time that I can have fun and build memories.
"My team is so special this year. We have a lot of new players, but they have played softball their whole lives. My coaches have impacted me so well, and they have always wanted what is best for the team and their players. My favorite memory of my softball career is from last season when we won regionals. It rained the whole time, and we had to wait an hour to get our trophy."