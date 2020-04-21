IN YOUR WORDS: Dalton Page, Pleasant Valley High School

The Anniston Star continues its series "In Your Words," which allows local high school seniors to write a few sentences about their sport, team and season. Any senior who saw their spring-sports season cut short because of COVID-19 is welcome to participate. Just contact us through Facebook or Twitter or email medwards@annistonstar.com.
Now, we'll give the stage to Dalton Page, a senior at Pleasant Valley High School who played baseball:
"This past season has come to an end and will be the last time I will ever play a sport for Pleasant Valley High School.
"I would like to thank my team, coaches, teachers, and staff for always being by my side the whole way. It was an honor to play with my brothers. Now, it’s on to the next chapter in life.
"High school was a blast."
In a twist, Dalton's grandfather, Wilton Page, also is participating and letting us know what it means to him to see his grandson's baseball season cut short:
"This has been one of the biggest heartbreaks in my life. I have always loved being part of and watching Dalton and his team grow in the game of baseball.
"I have been a part of most of the teams' life as little league players as I coached most of them back then. We all, as senior parents, have talked about this year for many years as we knew this could be the 'Big Year' for the Raiders to have a great season.
"It really hurt at the beginning when I found out it was over, but the pain was quickly eased after realizing how bad others have had to suffer with this pandemic. … Our loss of a season is very minor. I will always have the great memories and now just hope for his next step in life as a young adult entering a whole new world.
"My prayers for everyone who has had struggles through this very bad time."