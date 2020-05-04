IN YOUR WORDS: Cooper Montgomery, Donoho School

The Anniston Star continues its series "In Your Words," which allows local high school spring-sport seniors to write a few sentences about their sport, team and season. Any senior who saw their spring-sports season cut short because of COVID-19 is welcome to participate. Just contact us through Facebook or Twitter or email medwards@annistonstar.com.
Now, let's hear from Donoho's Cooper Montgomery, a senior who saw his tennis season end sooner than anyone expected:
"It is truly sad that I did not get to finish out my senior season. The season was shaping up to be a good one and I was hopeful for a state title.
"Coach Laurie (Rigsby) has been the best on and off the court. She truly loves the game and us kids, so she made every season a great one. It meant a lot to me that she came back to coach after her son graduated last year. She came back to help the seniors as much as possible, and I am sad that my last season with her was cut short.
"Tennis means a great deal to me as a person. It gives me joy because it is so much fun and it has allowed me to meet so many great people. This year was going to continue to be great before COVID-19 hit. I will genuinely miss Coach Laurie, members of the team, and the sport of tennis."