IN YOUR WORDS: Coleman Haynes, Pleasant Valley High School

Coleman Haynes

Pleasant Valley track and field athlete Coleman Haynes, left, with his coach, Brad Hood.

 Courtesy photo

Now, let's hear from Pleasant Valley's Coleman Haynes, who missed out on track and field season:

"I never would have thought something like this could happen, especially to me and my teammates. I was really looking forward to track this year, more this year than I ever have before just because I felt like it was finally my time.

"Over the years, I have worked very hard, and I finally started getting rewarded for it in my sophomore year. During my junior year, I started to get better, and I knew this year I had a chance to do great things for my teammates, most importantly.

"I had a goal to win state in the 800 and break the school record. But most importantly, my teammates and I had a chance not only to win state in the 4x8 (relay) but to break the state record in it. I had a good feeling about it.

"I am thankful we were able to get in two meets this year, and I got my PR (personal record) in the 800 that second meet. All this has definitely opened my eyes, and it shows us that we should never take anything for granted; I’m just grateful for the time over the years I had with my coach and teammates which I wouldn’t trade for the world."

