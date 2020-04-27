IN YOUR WORDS: Coleman Haynes, Pleasant Valley High School

The Anniston Star continues its series "In Your Words," which allows local high school spring-sport seniors to write a few sentences about their sport, team and season. Any senior who saw their spring-sports season cut short because of COVID-19 is welcome to participate. Just contact us through Facebook or Twitter or email medwards@annistonstar.com.
Now, let's hear from Pleasant Valley's Coleman Haynes, who missed out on track and field season:
"I never would have thought something like this could happen, especially to me and my teammates. I was really looking forward to track this year, more this year than I ever have before just because I felt like it was finally my time.
"Over the years, I have worked very hard, and I finally started getting rewarded for it in my sophomore year. During my junior year, I started to get better, and I knew this year I had a chance to do great things for my teammates, most importantly.
"I had a goal to win state in the 800 and break the school record. But most importantly, my teammates and I had a chance not only to win state in the 4x8 (relay) but to break the state record in it. I had a good feeling about it.
"I am thankful we were able to get in two meets this year, and I got my PR (personal record) in the 800 that second meet. All this has definitely opened my eyes, and it shows us that we should never take anything for granted; I’m just grateful for the time over the years I had with my coach and teammates which I wouldn’t trade for the world."