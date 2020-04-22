IN YOUR WORDS: Cole Proper, Pleasant Valley High School

The Anniston Star continues its series "In Your Words," which allows local high school seniors to write a few sentences about their sport, team and season. Any senior who saw their spring-sports season cut short because of COVID-19 is welcome to participate. Just contact us through Facebook or Twitter or email medwards@annistonstar.com.
Now, we'll give the stage to Cole Proper, a senior at Pleasant Valley High School who was part of the track and field team. He also played on the tennis team:
"It was hard at first knowing that I would never get to do one of the sports I loved.
"Getting to throw all the years before and seeing myself compete at a higher level every year. Knowing that this year would have been the year to step up on the podium and get awards.
"It was tough knowing it was all over knowing I will never pick a javelin or shot put back up again. But unexpected things always occur and obstacles are put in front of you and you just have to cross it the best you can. You can’t be mad at what has happened; you just have to live with it and everything will turn out for the best."