IN YOUR WORDS: Brodie Phillips, Pleasant Valley High School

The Anniston Star continues its series "In Your Words," which allows local high school seniors to write a few sentences about their sport, team and season. Any senior who saw their spring-sports season cut short because of COVID-19 is welcome to participate.
Now, we'll give the stage to Brodie Phillips, a senior baseball player at Pleasant Valley High. In addition to missing so much of his senior season of baseball, he was out for all of his junior season because of arm surgery.
"Missing the majority of my senior season has been saddening but it’s not the end. When all of this is over I will have plenty of opportunities to keep playing through the summer.
"All of this is all a part of God's plan. This time has been granted to me to keep working myself and furthering my skills to help tune me back to hopefully what I was before my surgery, if not better. It gives me time to focus on my fundamentals and the strengthening of my arm.
"With the ending of the season coming as soon as it did it really cut back on my chances of being seen to play at the next level. It is now up to me to get myself out there to be seen doing as much as I can."