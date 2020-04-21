IN YOUR WORDS: Ashton King, Pleasant Valley High School

The Anniston Star continues its series "In Your Words," which allows local high school seniors to write a few sentences about their sport, team and season. Any senior who saw their spring-sports season cut short because of COVID-19 is welcome to participate. Just contact us through Facebook or Twitter or email medwards@annistonstar.com.
Now, we'll give the stage to Ashton King, a senior at Pleasant Valley High School who played baseball:
"I had to miss my senior year of football due to knee surgery, so I was really looking forward to baseball.
"The cancellation of the season was a big upset to me and the rest of our senior class. We had been looking forward to this season since little league. We never thought that last area series game would actually be our last.
"Even though I’m frustrated with how the season ended, I also understand the severity of the situation and the precautions that had to be taken. No senior is ever prepared for school and their season to end early. Now, we realize it’s time to grow up and focus on our future."