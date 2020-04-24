IN YOUR WORDS: Allen Marshall, Sacred Heart

The Anniston Star continues its series "In Your Words," which allows local high school seniors to write a few sentences about their sport, team and season. Any senior who saw their spring-sports season cut short because of COVID-19 is welcome to participate. Just contact us through Facebook or Twitter or email medwards@annistonstar.com.
Now, we'll give the stage to Sacred Heart's Allen Marshall, who is missing spending time with his basketball teammates:
"My name is Allen Marshall, and I play basketball with Sacred Heart Catholic.
"I moved from Oxford High School my 11th-grade year. I didn’t know what to expect moving to Sacred Heart. Sacred Heart coaches, administration, teachers have treated me like family ever since I enrolled.
"Basketball is my everything. I love all my teammates."