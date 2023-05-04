'I'm on top of the world': Oxford sweeps Hartselle to advance to first semifinals since 2012

HARTSELLE — After Carter Johnson struck out the last batter he faced to compete Oxford’s its sweep of Hartselle, coach Wes Brooks had one word to describe the night.
“Magic.”
The Yellow Jackets, ranked No. 1 in Class 6A, won the series over reigning state champion and second-ranked Hartselle in two games on Thursday with a 4-1 win in the first game and a 5-3 win in the second.
This will be Oxford’s first trip to the semifinal round of the state playoffs since 2012, when the Yellow Jackets won a state championship.
Despite the Yellow Jackets’ performance, Brooks said that this night won’t just be remembered for Oxford’s sweep.
“Nobody’s gonna remember this game 20 years from now, but they’re just going to remember that night, there were two teams that had a lot of talent on the field,” Brooks said.
One of those talented players was Oxford’s Peyton Watts.
Watts finished 4-for-6 with two RBIs and two runs, hitting a home run on the first pitch he saw in the second game of the sweep.
“You don’t know how long we’ve waited for this moment,” the Troy commit said. “It’s been since sophomore year since we’ve had a chance at these guys. Now that we finally had our chance, I believe we made the most of it.”
Added Brooks: “Peyton played like a professional athlete tonight. I don’t know that he made a mistake.”
Watts also laid down an RBI single that gave Oxford its fourth run of game one.
Along with Watts’ game one contribution, the Yellow Jackets swarmed Hartselle with three solo shots in the top of the second.
Sam Robertson, Forrest Heacock and Drew McCormick all hit solo home runs for Oxford in the same inning, with Heacock and McCormick going back to back.
Robertson finished 3-for-6 in both games with two runs and an RBI.
On top of the trio of solo shots, Hayes Harrison pitched Oxford to victory in another impressive complete-game performance.
Harrison, who pitched a complete game in the first game of Oxford’s sweep, said he can speak for his teammates when he says he’s “on top of the world.”
“God’s given us an amazing opportunity to be where we’re at right now and to do what we’re doing,” Harrison said. “All thanks to the Lord for that.”
In his seven innings pitched in the first game of Oxford’s sweep, Harrison allowed five hits and just one earned run while walking one and striking out four.
Like Watts, Harrison also played with a chip on his shoulder knowing the opponent.
“I knew this was going to be a tough game,” Harrison said. “We lost to them sophomore year in game three of the playoffs in round three, and that was at home. Obviously, we had a little chip on our shoulder from that and we just went out here and competed.”
Oxford will look to face off against the winner of Cullman and Gardendale in the semifinal round of the Class 6A playoffs.
“Looks like they might split, if they do, we’ll get to go watch them,” Brooks said. “I’m just proud of the guys right now and we’ve got a week to prepare for however wins the series.”