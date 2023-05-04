 Skip to main content
'I'm on top of the world': Oxford sweeps Hartselle to advance to first semifinals since 2012

Oxford celebrates

Oxford celebrates after sweeping Hartselle in the Class 6A state baseball playoffs.

 Thomas Ashworth, The Anniston Star

HARTSELLE — After Carter Johnson struck out the last batter he faced to compete Oxford’s its sweep of Hartselle, coach Wes Brooks had one word to describe the night.

“Magic.”

