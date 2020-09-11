Ice, ice, baby: After Wellborn win, coach has to deliver on ice bath promise

WELLBORN — After their 20-0 win over Saks on Friday night, the Wellborn Panthers have a little something extra to look forward to next week.
According to senior linebacker Keyonte Curry, the shutout means defensive assistant J.D. Phillips will have to take an ice bath next Wednesday.
“We’ve been trying to get a shutout for a long time,” said Curry, who was Wellborn’s team captain for Friday’s game. “Now that we got a shutout, our coach has got to take an ice bath, so everybody’s happy.”
It was Wellborn’s first shutout since Sept. 20, 2019, when the Panthers blanked Glencoe.
Wellborn held the Wildcats to 71 yards of total offense. The Panthers’ run defense was particularly strong, holding Saks to just 6 rushing yards on the night. Wellborn allowed 65 passing yards, but both Christian Figueroa and Calvin Spinks finished with an interception.
“The strength of our team is our defense. You know, you win championships with defense,” Wellborn head coach Jeff Smith said. “We’ve kind of built a team for our defense this year, and they’re going above and beyond, and we’re very proud of them.”
What to know
—Wellborn finished with 233 yards of total offense. Spinks led the way on the ground, rushing for 79 yards and a 2-yard touchdown on 16 carries. Quarterback Jett Smith finished with 71 yards on 14 carries, including a 20-yard touchdown run. Jesse Lewis scored the Panthers’ final touchdown on a 2-yard run and finished with 41 yards on eight carries.
—Maybe the best thing Wellborn’s offense did Friday was eat up clock in the second half, as Saks only had two possessions after halftime.
—Saks reached the red zone twice but failed to put points on the board both times. Quarterback Sean Parnell completed 5 of 13 passes for 65 yards. Patrick Williams caught three of those passes for 58 yards. Rickey Garrett led Saks’ rushing attack with 25 yards on seven carries.
Who said
—Smith on Wellborn playing well after last week’s win over Ohatchee: “I was extremely proud of our players for coming out there and playing against a good Saks team like they did after that big, emotional win we had the week before. That’s tough coming off something like that.”
—Smith on Wellborn keeping the ball away from Saks in the second half: “That was the game plan. We wanted to keep their offense on the sideline and us with the ball. When we came in the second half that’s what we said we wanted to do and we were able to do that.”
—Jonathan Miller on his team’s performance: “We got in the red zone a couple of times and did not convert. We had some plays that were there, and for one reason or another, we didn’t make them. But I thought we competed for four quarters.”
Next up
—Wellborn (3-0, 2-0 Class 3A, Region 5) travels to Pleasant Valley next Friday, while Saks (2-2, 0-2) hosts Ohatchee.