‘I’m done’: Oxford’s Etheredge reacts to Tennessee’s last-minute pull of Taylor offer

There’s a way to handle pulling a scholarship offer from a committed recruit, Oxford coach Keith Etheredge says, and the day before signing day isn’t it.
Hours after Tennessee pulled its offer from Oxford wide receiver Roc Taylor on Tuesday morning, consider the normally jovial Etheredge anything but.
“This was horribly handled,” Etheredge said. “My thing is, the head coach didn’t even call me. They didn’t call Roc. They texted him and asked him to call them back.
“I was told they were going to call him as soon as they got off the phone with me, because I said, ‘Well, you all are going to tell him. You all are responsible for this. I was told two weeks ago that everything was good.’”
The call did not come from new Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, Etheredge said. The coach who called cited concerns over whether Taylor will qualify academically, but Etheredge said Taylor is on track to qualify.
Tennessee’s pulling of Taylor’s offer came nine months after his April commitment and six days after Tennessee announced the hiring of Heupel. Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired Jan. 18.
National Signing Day, the first day of the February signing period for football, is Wednesday, leaving Taylor to sort through remaining offers months after he had closed his recruitment.
Taylor’s quandary also comes amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted the NCAA to allow current collegiate athletes an extra year of eligibility. Senior athletes returning have clogged the scholarship market for high school seniors such as Taylor.
Taylor cited the pandemic when he committed April 10 of last year. At the time, the Alabama High School Athletic Association had shut down all team activities for spring sports, and there was concern the same could happen in the fall, to football.
“With the virus, I don’t know when it’s going to end,” Taylor said then. “We don’t know when football is going to start again or if we’re able to do anything yet, so it’s a lot.”
At the time, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound wide receiver had reported offers from Tennessee, Arkansas, Arkansas State and Florida Atlantic. Other offers followed, and Etheredge said he expects Taylor will commit to a new school Wednesday.
“Obviously, he’s a great player, and he’s going to have a chance to go someplace else,” Etheredge said. “Still, it’s going to be hard to find that big of a school to find a home.
“If the kid had two weeks, that’s a possibility.”
Taylor and Etheredge spent Tuesday on the phone with coaches from other schools, but Etheredge did not want to name the schools, partly because Taylor was presented with the option of causing for others what Tennessee did to him.
“One school called and said, if they were going to take Roc, they would have to move some stuff around and do a kid the way Tennessee did Roc,” Etheredge said. “Roc was sitting right there, and Roc just looked at me and shook his head: ‘No, no, no, no, no.’
“He’s like, no, we don’t want anyone else done like that, and the great thing about that school is, they said, ‘We’d love to have Roc, but we don’t want to put somebody else in a bad situation.”
Taylor did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
“Roc took it well,” Etheredge said. “You know how Roc is. He just said, ‘Yes sir. Yes sir. Yes sir.’ He handled it the right way.
“I myself, I didn’t handle it so well this morning.”
Etheredge directed his frustrations at the atypical way the situation was handled.
“Typically, the kid gets a phone call, and they talk to the kid,” Etheredge said. “Then they call the head coach and talk to the head coach.
“If you’re a new head coach coming in, I know you’ve got a lot of things on your plate, a new SEC coach coming in. My thing is, the first thing you should do is contact that kids are committed to you and give them their status, or have someone on your staff do it.”
Etheredge said he went through something similar with Tennessee while coaching at Leeds. A different Tennessee staff pulled an offer to Tadarryl Marshall in December of 2015, the day after Leeds won its fourth state championship under Etheredge.
Tennessee has made offers to current Oxford players Trequon Fegans and Bradyn Joiner.
“I’m done with them, and I said that when I was on the phone with them,” Etheredge said. “Trequon, Bradyn, they’re not going to get a thumbs-up from me, as far as going to Tennessee.”
Etheredge also hinted that he’ll instruct players to wait for in-state offers.
“In-state schools are a lot of times later to offer because they want to be real careful not to offend and not put themselves in a bad situation with in-state guys,” he said.