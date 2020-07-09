How former JSU star Jonathan Hagler went from a Texas job to Oxford High staff: one quick phone call

It’s funny how things work out sometimes.
Jonathan Hagler was preparing to take a job in Texas when he reached out to his former high school football coach at Leeds, Keith Etheredge, for advice.
Etheredge, now the head coach at Oxford, had a different plan in mind for Hagler.
“I said, ‘Well, if you’re going to do that, you need to come back home,'" Etheredge said. “I said, ‘I’ve got a job for you.’”
And just like that, Hagler became the newest assistant coach at Oxford. He’ll coach defensive backs for the Yellow Jackets, a post formerly held by head wrestling coach Kyle Routon, who left to take the head wrestling job at Arab.
Hagler isn’t new to the Calhoun County scene after spending two seasons at Jacksonville State. In 2017, he was named first-team all-Ohio Valley Conference, finishing his senior season with 83 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and seven pass breakups.
Etheredge praised Hagler’s past accomplishments on the football field as well as his coaching ability, but the five-time state championship coach said he is most impressed by the type of person he’s adding to the coaching staff.
“I try to hire guys that I would want coaching my son, and he’s one of those kids,” Etheredge said. “I say it all the time, if my son ends up like Jonathan Hagler, I’ll be a proud dad.”
Hagler is looking forward to working under someone he referred to as “more than just a coach growing up.”
“When you get to play for, and then you get an opportunity to coach under one of the best high school coaches to come through the state of Alabama, that’s all a young man can dream for, especially in his first year getting into coaching,” Hagler said of Etheredge.
The Yellow Jackets return several talented defensive backs from a team that won the Class 6A state championship last season. Despite losing Malik Satcher and Antwon Fegans to graduation, Oxford returns Trequon and Delvon Fegans to bolster the secondary. Hagler, who got his first opportunity to work with Oxford’s athletes this week, said he’s most looking forward to working with some of the younger guys.
“When you’ve got as much talent on the back end as Oxford has coming back, that’s a dream come true,” Hagler said. “You get the best of both worlds, because you get to develop the young guys. There will be two new guys in the back end and that’s what’s exciting me, because I’ll get an opportunity to be real hands-on with those guys.”
After his playing career ended at JSU, Hagler got an opportunity to go to mini-camp with the Los Angeles Rams on a tryout basis. He also spent a brief period of time with the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football before the league shut down. Hagler then joined JSU’s coaching staff as a graduate assistant, a position he held for almost a year.
Etheredge said he believes all that experience will benefit Hagler as he transitions to coaching on the high school level.
“Jonathan is going to bring a little swagger to that position. He’s just a high-energy guy, and he’s a young guy, and he’s been there, so those kids listen to him,” Etheredge said. “He’s been huge already this week. He’s been at workouts, and it’s been great watching him interact with those young guys and they’re really responding, because they know he’s been there. He’s been to the places that they want to go.”
Hagler is also expected to work as an assistant with the wrestling team.
“He was a state runner-up in wrestling,” Etheredge said. “That just tells you what kind of kid he is. He’s a winner.”