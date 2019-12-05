AUBURN — Danny Horn has won eight state titles because he and his teams have been good through a 31-year, hall-of-fame career. He’ll take a little luck, however.
A false-start penalty spared Clay Central a safety on a punt snap out of the end zone, and Pleasant Grove’s Xavier Hill mishandled the ensuing punt.
Elisha McNeil recovered to set up J.D. McNealey’s 1-yard touchdown run, and Clay Central survived 31-27 in Thursday’s 5A final in Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Clay Central (13-2) won the second state title in its eight-year history since former rivals Clay County and Lineville merged in 2012 and second state title in as many years.
Horn, making his 10th finals appearance, won his eighth state title, including six at Clay County. He came back home from Benjamin Russell before the 2018 season.
Led by Zyquez Perryman’s 316 yards passing and four touchdown passes, Pleasant Grove finished 13-2 after seemingly wrestling control of the game away from the Vols. It all turned on the safety that wasn’t and the muff that was.
With the Spartans leading 27-24 in the fourth quarter, Clay Central saw a snap sail over punter Clayton Yates’ head and out of the end zone for an apparent safety. Officials blew the play dead, however, for a false start.
Backed against the end line again, Yates sent an end-over-end punt down field, and Hill tried to pick it up and run. He left it on the ground, and McNeil recovered.
Six plays later, McNealey scored the go-ahead touchdown.
Pleasant Grove had two possessions after that and came within a breath of retaking the lead. Clay Central’s Kristian Jennings broke up an end-zone lob to JaMaryon Furlow with 44 seconds left, Furlow had his hands on the ball before Jennings knocked it out.
Christian Lewis made a catch and lateraled to Hill down to the Clay Central 20 with 18 seconds left, setting up fourth down and 1 and no timeouts left. Perryman passed to Lewis for the first down to the 10, and Perryman spiked the ball with eight seconds left.
Perryman scrambled and attempted to run for the wouldbe game-winning score but came on yard short as time expired.
Clay Central seemingly took control in the third quarter. McNealey’s 30-yard touchdown run, which came after Javon Wood ripped a tipped Ogles pass away from a Pleasant Grove defender for a 42-yard gain, gave the Vols their first lead, 17-13.
Clay Central’s next possession, a steady gashing of the Pleasant Grove front, covered 70 yards in nine plays. Quentin Knight broke tackles at the line and finished off an 18-yard touchdown run to make it 24-13 at 4:34 of the third.
Knight finished with 181 yards and two touchdowns on the night, and McNealey added 79 as the Vols outrushed Pleasant Grove 278-111.
Pleasant Grove retook the lead quickly, however. Perryman answered with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Christian Lewis to make it 24-20 at 1:10, and Jessie Hall’s interception and 46-yard return set up Perryman’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Hill to make it 27-24 at 11:15 of the fourth.
Perryman threw for 173 yards, including touchdown passes of 17 yards to Xavier Hill and 40 yards to Lewis, as Pleasant Grove built a 13-10 halftime lead.
Knight rushed for 122 yards in the first half, including a 2-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7 at 8:34 of the second quarter, but fumbled at the end of a 27-yard run to the Pleasant Grove 22-yard line.
Clayton Yates’ 22-yard field goal brought the Vols within 13-10 at with 1:21 left in the half, and Clay Central held Perryman to four consecutive incompletions after the Spartans reached first and goal at the Clay Central’s 5 at the end of the half.