Hoops Classic: Phillips key as Alexandria girls survive Jacksonville in OT

The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic
Boys
Monday
Ohatchee 48, Pleasant Valley 43
Clay Central 62, Winterboro 57
Vincent 50, Munford 34
Cleburne County 82, Ranburne 22
Tuesday
Winterboro 63, Pleasant Valley 45
Munford 49, Ranburne 42
Clay Central 65, Ohatchee 20
7:30 p.m.: Vincent vs. Cleburne County
Wednesday
10:30 a.m.: Pleasant Valley vs. Ranburne
1:30 p.m. Ohatchee vs. Vincent/Cleburne County
4:30 p.m.: Winterboro vs. Munford
7:30 p.m.: Clay Central vs. Vincent/Cleburne County
Girls
Monday
Jacksonville 59, Ohatchee 49
Alexandria 56, Winterboro 25
Glencoe 56, Clay Central 42
Cleburne County 50, Ranburne 43
Tuesday
Ohatchee def. Winterboro (forfeit)
Ranburne 66, Clay Central 55
Alexandria 41, Jacksonville 38, OT
6 p.m.: Glencoe vs. Cleburne County
Wednesday
9 a.m.: Clay Central vs. TBD
1:30 p.m.: Jacksonville vs. Cleburne County/Glencoe
3 p.m.: Ohatchee vs. Ranburne
6 p.m.: Alexandria vs. Cleburne County/Glencoe
HEFLIN — Alexandria’s girls have a difference maker in Ashley Phillips, and she made the difference against rival Jacksonville during Tuesday’s action in The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic.
Phillips scored 11 of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, and the Valley Cubs overcame a 13-point deficit to advance to girls’ final, 41-38.
Alexandria will play the Cleburne County-Glencoe winner Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Cleburne County High School.
Phillips is a Jacksonville State signee in softball but also surpassed 1,000 career points in basketball as a junior. Down 31-18 through three quarters, Alexandria needed her to take over.
“It was about time we scored some points,” Alexandria coach Craig Kiker said. “We didn’t really change much. We were just having a lot of trouble scoring.
“Our defense helped us get some layups, and Ashley put her head down and went to the rim some and got fouled.”
Phillips hit a 3-pointer to bring Alexandria within 31-21 then scored an old-fashioned 3-point play to make it 31-24.
Ashley Grant answered with a 3-pointer to make it 34-24, but Phillips and the Valley Cubs had seized momentum.
“We just started playing harder, getting after and playing good defense,” Phillips said. “They kind of quit playing as much help defense on me. They were playing pretty good help defense. I was getting face guarded.”
Jacksonville had foul troubles. Guard Alexis Phillips, forward Amarie Curry and Deasia Protho had foul troubles for most of the game and fouled out.
“That was a lot of pressure for the girls coming off the bench, and it was a big moment,” Jacksonville coach Tres Buzan said. “We were still a couple of plays short of getting that dubya (win).”
Grant, a freshman, had a chance with two free throws and Jacksonville trailing 36-35 with three-tenths of a second left in regulation. She missed the first but hit the second to force overtime.
She paced Jacksonville with 15 points and forced Alexandria to switch Phillips to defend her during a key overtime possession. Phillips drew a charging foul on Grant on another overtime possession.
“She was big for us today,” Kiker said. “She handles the ball, takes care of the ball and scores. It’s big for us.”
Alexandria outscored Jacksonville 23-7 from the end of the third quarter on.
On the flip side, Jacksonville held Alexandria to 18 points through three quarters.
“I love it,” Buzan said. “I told the girls, we have a lot of grit, and we’re tough. I keep saying it, but we’re not a pretty team. We have to win ugly. Defensively, that’s what we’re going to do.”
Ranburne 66, Clay Central 55: Briley Merrill poured in 39 points, and Ranburne held off Clay Central’s fourth-quarter surge after the Vols pressed their way back to within 57-51.
Abigail Howle added 13 points for the Bulldogs, and Brylee Bailey added nine.
“Our girls competed hard,” Ranburne coach Marcus Harrell said. “Some of the things that we liked to do, you can tell we get a little confused, especially when other teams align certain ways, but you can tell we’ve had a week off.
“We’ve got to get back to the drawing board. I’m glad the girls competed, and it was a good win.”
Sydnee Reaves led Clay Central with 23 points, and Ramsey Parker added 17.
Boys
Winterboro 63, Pleasant Valley 45: The Raiders and Bulldogs were tied 17-17 through one quarter, and Winterboro led 32-24 at halftime.
Pleasant Valley closed to within 40-33 on Jacob Teal’s reverse layup in the fourth quarter, but Winterboro called timeout then pressed for an 8-0 spurt to gain separation.
Center Kolby Battles led the Raiders with 16 points. Garrett Cranmer and Brayden Robinson scored nine apiece, and Zeke Johnson added eight.
Pleasant Valley played its second game without two players that quit and two more out with non-COVID illnesses.
“It’s a new team, new year, basically, with this bunch,” Pleasant Valley coach Brad Hood said. “We’ll get one of our sick ones back tomorrow, so that’ll help with depth, but I was proud of the effort.
“This was, by far, the most athletic and quickest press team we’ve seen all year. We actually ran the press break and got them out of the press there for a while. They had to change to regular man to apply any pressure, and I thought we still handled the pressure.”
Munford 49, Ranburne 42: Missing Jaquan Anderson, who averages 19 points a game, Munford got 29 from Connor Morgan and held off Ranburne
Morgan hit seven 3-pointers on the day.
Lathan Stephens added 14 points for the Lions, hitting two treys. Munford hit 11 3-pointers on the day.
“Connor carried us today and hit some big shots, and Lathan Stephens stepped up and hit some big shots for us,” Munford coach Michael Easley said. “Jacoby Young played good defense for us and limited one of their scorers.
“We missed Jaquan today but got some good minutes for other guys having to handle the ball when Connor didn’t have it. Just glad to pull out a win.”
Ben Jackson led Ranburne with 22 points.
Clay Central 65, Ohatchee 20: Luke Shaddix hit four 3-pointers en route to 14 points, and Elisha McNeil added 12 as Clay County rolled into Wednesday’s boys’ final. The Vols will play the Cleburne County-Vincent winner at 7:30 p.m.
E.Jay Simmons added eight points.
Kelbe Crook led Ohatchee with six points. Eli Teem and Jesse Baswell added four apiece.