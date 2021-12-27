Hoops Classic: Jacksonville girls, Ohatchee boys among first-day winners

The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic
Boys
Monday
Ohatchee 48, Pleasant Valley 43
Clay Central 62, Winterboro 57
Vincent 50, Munford 34
Cleburne County 82, Ranburne 22
Tuesday
10:30 a.m.: Pleasant Valley vs. Winterboro
1:30 p.m.: Munford vs. Ranburne
4:30 p.m. Ohatchee vs. Clay Central
7:30 p.m.: Vincent vs. Cleburne County
Girls
Monday
Jacksonville 59, Ohatchee 49
Alexandria 56, Winterboro 25
Glencoe 56, Clay Central 42
Cleburne County 50, Ranburne 43
Tuesday
9 a.m.: Ohatchee vs. Winterboro
(Ohatchee advances by forfeit)
Noon: Clay Central vs. Ranburne
3 p.m.: Jacksonville vs. Alexandria
6 p.m.: Glencoe vs. Cleburne County
HEFLIN — Area opponents Ohatchee and Pleasant Valley boys matched up in a holiday tournament Monday.
Kelbe Crook poured in a game-high 29 points, and this round went to Ohatchee, 48-43, in The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic at Cleburne County High School.
Ohatchee advanced to the winners’ bracket and will play the Clay Central winner Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Pleasant Valley will play Winterboro at 10:30 a.m.
Pleasant Valley was a late addition to the tournament lineup, which features eight boys’ and eight girls’ teams. The Raiders replaced Woodland.
The result was a matchup between Class 3A, Area 11 opponents.
“We really just wanted to play them,” Crook said. “They didn’t believe that we’d beat them, so we just went out there and played our hardest.”
Pleasant Valley was without four players. Two quit over the holiday, and two were out with non-COVID-19 seasonal illnesses, Raiders coach Brad Hood said.
“This was our first day playing man-to-man,” Hood said. “We’re just tired of the zone and not having accountability, so we said, win or lose, we’re just going man, and we’re going to box out.”
Hood said the game was beneficial for preparation for the area tournament.
“We saw how they reacted when we play man,” he said. “Now, we know who to guard and what to watch out for.”
Ohatchee led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter and 23-22 at halftime. Crook scored 19 of his points in the second half to help the Indians hold the Raiders off.
“Kelbe is strong for us in the post and does a great job, so we tried to work him in there,,” Ohatchee coach Bryant Ginn said. “Our guys are starting to figure out that we can work through him, and it’ll open everything else up.”
Clay Central 62, Winterboro 57: Deshawn Gibbons’ 3-pointer from the corner launched a 12-1 Clay Central run to take a 53-49 lead, and the Vols held off Winterboro to advance to the winners’ bracket.
Clay Central will play Ohatchee on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Winterboro will play Pleasant Valley at 10:30 a.m.
While Gibbons’ trey from the corner got the run started, E.Jay Simmons was big down the stretch, scoring six of his 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Tanner Higgins led Clay Central with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Elisha McNeil added 12 points.
Brandon Hunter hit four of Winterboro’s six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points. Chance Dandridge added 14.
Vincent 50, Munford 34: Vincent got off to a 32-11 halftime lead and rolled into the winners’ bracket, where it will play the Cleburne County-Ranburne winner Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Munford will play the Cleburne County-Ranburne loser at 1:30 p.m.
Blake Allums led Vincent with 15 points, and Tray Youngblood added 13. Skyler McCrimon and Jermarey Lawson added eight apiece.
Munford’s Connor Morgan scored a game-high 18 points.
Girls
Jacksonville 59, Ohatchee 49: Alexis Phillips didn’t flinch when lining up a much bigger player for a charging foul, and one brave moment helped get Jacksonville’s girls out of a jam.
Phillips’ sacrifice kept a likely Jorda Crook basket off of the scoreboard with Ohatchee rallying, and Phillips added some offense to the Golden Eagles’ closing run.
Jacksonville advanced to face Alexandria on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Cleburne County High School. Ohatchee was to face Winterboro at 9 a.m., but suspensions resulting from a melee in the Winterboro-Alexandria game left Winterboro with not enough players.
Ohatchee's girls will have Tuesday off and play the Clay Central-Ranburne winner Wednesday at 3 p.m.
“Defensively, Lex was huge,” Jacksonville coach Tres Buzan said. “Offensively, she’s stepping into her own.”
The charging foul came as Crook drove the lane with a chance to bring Ohatchee within 49-48.
“It was there, so I took the opportunity,” Phillips said. “Anything to get the team going.”
Soon thereafter, Phillips stepped in front of a pass and broke away for a layup. She also hit a near-3-pointer as Jacksonville separated down the stretch.
She finished with 14 points.
Ashley Grant led Jacksonville with 26 points. Amarie Curry added 10 before fouling out with the help of a technical foul.
Buzan and Curry drew technicals in the third quarter. The first technical helped Ohatchee mount a five-point trip … three on Crook’s bucket and free throw and two more on Millie Rainwater’s technical free throws.
Ohatchee rallied to within 38-35 at the end of the third quarter after trailing 28-19 at halftime.
Crook led all scorers with 33 points.
“I think we turned it over, like, 40 times,” Ohatchee coach Bryant Ginn said. “We have down on our stat sheet 32, but, sometimes, doing stats during the game, you miss some stuff. It happens so fast.
“I’m going to guess it was pretty close to 40, and you can’t turn the ball over 40 times. GIve credit to Jacksonville. They got after us, and I thought we came out sluggish in the morning and didn’t match their effort.”
Alexandria 56, Winterboro 25: A game reduced to a running clock ended in a fourth-quarter brawl. The melee occurred after a loose-ball scramble in front of Alexandria’s bench.
“It was a jump ball, and both players kind of lost their cool,” Alexandria coach Craig Kiker said. “I don’t know right or wrong until I see it again (on film). I don’t know how to comment on that.”
Winterboro players left their bench area, resulting in suspensions and a forfeit of their 9 a.m. game against Ohatchee today. Alexandria will play Jacksonville on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Officials separated the teams then ended the game. Shortly before the brawl, Winterboro coach Marquentin Holland received two technical fouls while arguing for a foul on an out-of-bounds play and was ejected.
Alexandria got 24 points from Ashley Phillips and took control with a 24-point second quarter, leading 30-13 at halftime after trailing 9-6 through the first quarter. Chloe Gattis added 10 points, and Jill Cockrell scored nine.
Kya Brown led Winterboro with 13 points.
Cleburne County 50, Ranburne 43: Cleburne County recognized senior Hailey Price for surpassing the 1,000-point mark for her high school career then held off a Ranburne comeback.
The Tigers will play Glencoe on Tuesday at 6 p.m., and Ranburne will play Clay Central at noon.
Price surpassed the 1,000-point mark against Fort Payne in Glencoe’s tourney last week. Monday marked Cleburne County’s first home game since then.
Price becomes the second Cleburne County girls’ player to reach 1,000 points, joining teammate and Jacksonville State signee Brooklyn McDaniel.
“I can’t explain it,” said Price, who scored 13 points Monday. “It’s such a big milestone in my life. I’ve been waiting for this ever since I was little.”
McDaniel led Cleburne County with 17 points, and Faith Brown added 14.
Cleburne County led 23-11 at halftime and 42-31 through the third quarter. Led by Briley Merrill’s 22 points and 11 from Abigail Howle, Ranburne rallied to within six points late.
“I’m glad we got the ‘dubya,’ but Ranbune came out and played us tough,” Cleburne County coach Todd Gable said. “I didn’t like the way we started the game. It took us awhile to get a rhythm going, and we never really did the whole game.
“The girls fought hard and played through it, but we have to do better tomorrow.
Glencoe 56, Clay Central 42: Kinslee Gray hit four 3-pointers en route to scoring a game-high 22 points, and Glencoe advanced to the winners’ bracket.
The Yellow Jackets will play Cleburne County on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Clay Central will play Ranburne at noon.
Glencoe got several contributions. Hailey Hanners and Jaxson Sizemore added nine points apiece, and Madalyn Amberson and Bri Beyerle added seven apiece.
Sydney Reaves paced Clay Central with 15 points.