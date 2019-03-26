MONTGOMERY — Jayden Stone transferred and helped Sacred Heart keep its string of Final Four appearances alive this past season. Now that he’s kept the Cardinals’ string of player-of-the-year awards going, he has opened questions about his next move.
Stone was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A boys player of the year during Tuesday’s awards banquet at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel. This came on a day that saw other other area stars honored.
Talladega’s Kobe Simmons is the boys 4A player of the year after leading the Tigers to their first-ever state title.
Anniston’s Allasha Dudley was a finalist for 4A girls player of the year, won by Priceville’s Kathleen Wheeler.
Mountain Brook’s Trendon Watford is Alabama’s Mr. Basketball, and Pisgah’s Annie Hughes is Miss Basketball.
Stone transferred to Sacred Heart after Central Park Christian closed last year. The 6-foot-3 junior guard, considered a four-star prospect by recruiting services, averaged 21.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and four assists a game while helping Sacred Heart make its sixth Final Four appearance in as many years.
The Cardinals lost to Central-Coosa 54-52 in the 2A finals, breaking their string of four straight state titles, all in 1A.
Stone became Sacred Heart’s fourth straight player of the year. Diante Wood won in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and the Cardinals boasted all three finalists in 2017, when D.J. Heath and Kevion Nolan were seniors.
Calhoun’s J.D. Davison and Abbeville’s Jaquon Kincey were the other finalists. Stone said he was “a bit surprised” to win the player-of-the-year award.
“Coming from Australia, I wasn’t sure if there were going to be any politics, or anything,” he said. “They all deserved it, all the guys that were nominated, but I’m just grateful to God to receive it.”
Stone said coming to Sacred Heart showed him “a different side of basketball.”
“Coming from Central Park Christian, obviously, the program shut down,” he said, “so I wanted to make the jump where I can be the leader and just, like, help the team grow and, sort of, enhance my skills and make sure every part of my skill set is shown.
“Obviously, it was stressed that I had to perform. Being under that spotlight really helped me.”
Now that he has, he hinted at the possibility of another move before his high school career ends. He said he’s “not sure” where he will be.
“I’ll take it one day at a time,” he said. “Whatever happens, it’ll be a decision my family and myself will make, whether that’s at Sacred Heart, we’re not sure.
“There’s always a possibility (he could transfer). I’m sticking to Sacred Heart right now. That’s where I’m at.”
Stone is from Perth, Australia, and his dad played professionally in that country. He moved to Fayetteville in the summer of 2017.
Jayden has said he misses his home country. His dad, who teaches at Sacred Heart, said lots of considerations could factor into whether he moves.
“There are life decisions and family decisions,” Shawn Stone said. “We always live day to day, and he knows that he needs to make sure, when he moves forward, that he’s got to be in the best position for his dreams as well as the family dreams.
“At the end of each year, we always sit back and reflect about where we’re going. Are we in the best position for us as a family, you as an individual player. Through AAU, a lot of things can happen, so that’s how it looks at the moment.”
Shawn said going back to Australia could be an option.
“He misses home. He misses family and friends,” Shawn said. “Again, these accolades and acknowledgements, everything that he’s done, his immediate and childhood friends aren’t able to be there.
“Sometimes, it weighs on a teenager’s heart and mind, having his mom not here, so those things are weighed in. One trip home and his momma’s cooking, that could change a lot of things.”
College recruiting is another question. He said Auburn is “super huge” in terms of how aggressively the program is recruiting him. Oregon and Central Florida are in the mix. He’s following coaching changes at Vanderbilt and UNLV, two more schools that have offered him.
“As of right now, I’m a (Sacred Heart) Cardinal,” Jayden said.
As for other awards Tuesday, Simmons called 4A player of the year “the best blessing in the world,” and “I hope I get it again next year, or Mr. Basketball.”
The 6-4 junior forward averaged 16.4 points and 8.1 rebounds a game.
Dudley, who scored 36 points in Anniston’s state-semifinal victory over Greensboro, averaged 18 points on the year. She sees her first visit to the ASWA banquet as a beginning, not an end.
“I just want to say congratulations to all of the winners,” she said. “Hopefully, in the next two years, I’ll get another chance to go at it.”