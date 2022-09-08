Homecoming roll: Pleasant Valley rides Bentley to big second half, 48-19 victory

PLEASANT VALLEY — Pleasant Valley’s football team celebrated its homecoming victory over Holly Pond the same way the Raiders took over in the second half.
Players hoisted their helmets and chose the man to lead their postgame huddle break: “On Holt!”
Holt Bentley broke touchdown runs of 60, 68 and 17 yards in the second half, and Pleasant Valley turned a two-point halftime lead into a 48-19 victory in Class 2A, Region 6 play.
The victory came on the heels of last week’s region loss to West End-Walnut Grove and left the Raiders at 2-1 overall, 1-1 in region play into next week’s region game at reigning 2A state runner-up Cleveland.
“It’s fantastic,” Bentley said. “This was a major turning point for our team.”
Holly Pond fell to 0-4, 0-2, but not without fireworks from its Johnny Manziel-style quarterback.
Sawyer Olinger accounted for 269 total yards and three touchdowns.
He rushed for 114 yards, including touchdown runs of eight and 26 yards. He also completed 14 of 28 passes for 155 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to Kollin Brown in the first half’s final play to bring the Broncos within 21-19 at halftime.
Pleasant Valley adjusted and held Olinger to 24 total yards in the second half. Caleb Green intercepted two of his passes, one on a ball that bounced off of teammate Bryce Freeman.
Olinger did a lot of his first-half damage on scramble-drill plays and designed end runs.
“We saw him last week, and we knew that he was a very good athlete,” Pleasant Valley coach Jonathan Nix said. “He made plays last week with his feet, and that’s something, coming into it, that we’ve just got to keep working harder to contain that.
“I was so proud of the second half, our kids coming out and making the adjustments and just breaking down. A lot of its was just overrunning and not shimmying down and trying to go for kills shots instead of tackles.”
Pleasant Valley rallied from deficits of 7-0 and 13-7 to build its halftime lead on Jaden Sparks’ 9-yard touchdown run at 10:11 of the second quarter, Braxton Salster’s 42-yard touchdown pass to Sparks at 4:01 and Salster’s 23-yard touchdown run at 30.8 seconds.
Nix saw a chance to get Bentley more involved in the second half.
“They were overplaying some stuff, and the counter game really kicked in with Holt,” Nix said.
Bentley broke his 60-yard touchdown run on the third quarter’s first snap, taking a reverse around left end, breaking down field and zig-zagging to elude the last Holly Pond defender.
Bentley’s 68-yard came on Pleasant Valley’s next possession and with similar style, finishing with zig-zag moves down the sideline.
“My O-line did fantastic. That had everything to do with it,” Bentley said. “It finally clicked, and I just followed my blocks and went all the way.
“Honestly, I just didn’t want to get tackled, and my O-line prevented it, and then I got down field and had some one-on-ones.”
After Dalton Haynes broke a 32-yard touchdown run to make it 41-19 late in the third quarter, Bentley added his final score, an 18-yard run, to provide the final margin.
Bentley finished with 164 yards rushing, all in the second half. He caught a pass for four yard in the first half.
“The talk at halftime was just making our defense better, and as soon as we got our defense better, we had to keep it going on offense,” Bentley said. “We were already clicking on offense.”
