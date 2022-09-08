 Skip to main content
Homecoming roll: Pleasant Valley rides Bentley to big second half, 48-19 victory

Pleasant Valley FB action

Holt Bentley picks up yardage through a Holly Pond defender Friday during Pleasant Valley's 48-19 victory on homecoming.

 Ed Browning/Special to Consolidated Publishing

PLEASANT VALLEY — Pleasant Valley’s football team celebrated its homecoming victory over Holly Pond the same way the Raiders took over in the second half.

Players hoisted their helmets and chose the man to lead their postgame huddle break: “On Holt!”

