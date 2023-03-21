 Skip to main content
Hokes Bluff edges Spring Garden: 'That was a big win; Spring Garden is pretty good'

Prep softball teaser_001 tp.jpg
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

SPRING GARDEN — Eighth-grade starting pitcher Rylee Hill allowed just three hits in a complete game for Hokes Bluff as Spring Garden fell to the Eagles in a 3-2 home loss.

“That was a big win. Spring Garden is pretty good,” Hokes Bluff coach Rush Rutledge said. “We’ve been struggling to hit the ball, especially with runners in scoring position. Today we left 10 on base, but we still got the win. Rylee Hill pitched good in the circle, and she’s an eighth grader. She did well, we played good defense behind her. I’ll take that win any day.”