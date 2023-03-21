Hokes Bluff edges Spring Garden: 'That was a big win; Spring Garden is pretty good'

SPRING GARDEN — Eighth-grade starting pitcher Rylee Hill allowed just three hits in a complete game for Hokes Bluff as Spring Garden fell to the Eagles in a 3-2 home loss.
“That was a big win. Spring Garden is pretty good,” Hokes Bluff coach Rush Rutledge said. “We’ve been struggling to hit the ball, especially with runners in scoring position. Today we left 10 on base, but we still got the win. Rylee Hill pitched good in the circle, and she’s an eighth grader. She did well, we played good defense behind her. I’ll take that win any day.”
Hill’s strong performance was bolstered by a strong defensive showing from the outfield, as Hill only had to strike out three batters in the complete game. However, her pitching created only allowed a third of Spring Garden’s lineup to get a hit.
“We didn’t have enough hits (or) put enough things together and waited until the end to do anything,” Spring Garden assistant coach Stephanie Steward said. “(The team) just made some errors in the field, and just kind of played flat tonight.”
Hill also led the charge on the offensive front for Hokes Bluff, going 2-for-3 with two singles, a stolen base and a run.
Ryan Lumpkin, Abigail Payne and Hayden Wolfe each had an RBI for the Eagles.
A two-RBI single from Lilly McCain in the bottom of the fourth gave Spring Garden its only runs of the night and cut the Panthers’ deficit to one run, which carried through the evening.
Madison Ham and Maggie Reedy had the other two hits for Spring Garden.
“We just didn’t have enough hits,” Steward said. “(We) just didn’t get enough going, also lots of pop ups tonight. That’s something to work on.”