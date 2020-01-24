HISTORY-MAKERS: Anniston girls down Sacred Heart for 20th county title

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
The Bulldogs head out for their trophy. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played the Sacred Heart Lady Cardinals in the girl's championship game of the Calhoun County basketball tournament Friday night at JSU. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
JACKSONVILLE — Dominance in Calhoun County girls basketball has a long-established name, Anniston, and a brand new round number, 20.
Airriana Colley scored 18 points on a night when all-state guard Allasha Dudley struggled, and the Bulldogs fought off a challenge from Sacred Heart to win their 20th county title, 49-41, Friday in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Anniston (19-3) has played in the county final 24 out of the 42 years of the girls’ county tournament, which started in the 1978-79 season. The Bulldogs’ string of four straight titles ties Pleasant Valley’s (1987-90) for the longest.
Anniston’s 20 titles dwarf totals from other county champions in girls’ basketball. Oxford has six, Jacksonville five and Pleasant Valley four. Piedmont and Saks won two apiece. Donoho, Wellborn and White Plains won one apiece.
Anniston's Allasha Dudley pushes the ball past Sacred Heart's Serena Hardy. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played the Sacred Heart Lady Cardinals in the girl's championship game of the Calhoun County basketball tournament Friday night at JSU. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley goes to the hoop for two points. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played the Sacred Heart Lady Cardinals in the girl's championship game of the Calhoun County basketball tournament Friday night at JSU. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Unrayasia Barclay saves the ball from going out of bounds. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played the Sacred Heart Lady Cardinals in the girl's championship game of the Calhoun County basketball tournament Friday night at JSU. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley makes a last second pass as she is falling down. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played the Sacred Heart Lady Cardinals in the girl's championship game of the Calhoun County basketball tournament Friday night at JSU. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley has tight defense played on her by Sacred Heart's Serena Hardy. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played the Sacred Heart Lady Cardinals in the girl's championship game of the Calhoun County basketball tournament Friday night at JSU. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Sacred Heart's JorTaysia West pushes past Anniston's Shiwanna Jackson. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played the Sacred Heart Lady Cardinals in the girl's championship game of the Calhoun County basketball tournament Friday night at JSU. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Unrayasia Barclay fights for a loose ball. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played the Sacred Heart Lady Cardinals in the girl's championship game of the Calhoun County basketball tournament Friday night at JSU. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Unrayasia Barclay pushes the ball up the floor past Sacred Heart's JorTaysia West. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played the Sacred Heart Lady Cardinals in the girl's championship game of the Calhoun County basketball tournament Friday night at JSU. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Unrayasia Barclay makes a pass to Anniston's Kiana Montgomery. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played the Sacred Heart Lady Cardinals in the girl's championship game of the Calhoun County basketball tournament Friday night at JSU. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Unrayasia Barclay looks to the hoop over Sacred Heart's Amiyah Buchanan. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played the Sacred Heart Lady Cardinals in the girl's championship game of the Calhoun County basketball tournament Friday night at JSU. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Unrayasia Barclay is fouled by Sacred Heart's Jordan Sabree. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played the Sacred Heart Lady Cardinals in the girl's championship game of the Calhoun County basketball tournament Friday night at JSU. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Kiana Montgomery blocks the shot by Sacred Heart's Jordan Sabree. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played the Sacred Heart Lady Cardinals in the girl's championship game of the Calhoun County basketball tournament Friday night at JSU. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Allasha Dudley makes a pass across the court. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played the Sacred Heart Lady Cardinals in the girl's championship game of the Calhoun County basketball tournament Friday night at JSU. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston's Airriana Colley shoots a 3-pointer over Sacred Heart's Iemyiah Harris. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played the Sacred Heart Lady Cardinals in the girl's championship game of the Calhoun County basketball tournament Friday night at JSU. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston celebrates with their trophy. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played the Sacred Heart Lady Cardinals in the girl's championship game of the Calhoun County basketball tournament Friday night at JSU. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Players celebrate on the bench after the win. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played the Sacred Heart Lady Cardinals in the girl's championship game of the Calhoun County basketball tournament Friday night at JSU. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Anniston head coach Eddie Bullock gives an ear full to Anniston's Allasha Dudley. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played the Sacred Heart Lady Cardinals in the girl's championship game of the Calhoun County basketball tournament Friday night at JSU. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Sacred Heart head coach Marcus Harrell. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played the Sacred Heart Lady Cardinals in the girl's championship game of the Calhoun County basketball tournament Friday night at JSU. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A large crowd packed Pete Mathews Coliseum. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played the Sacred Heart Lady Cardinals in the girl's championship game of the Calhoun County basketball tournament Friday night at JSU. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The Lady Bulldogs pose for a photo. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played the Sacred Heart Lady Cardinals in the girl's championship game of the Calhoun County basketball tournament Friday night at JSU. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The Bulldogs have won the county title six of the past seven years, eight of the past 10 and 11 out of 14.
Sacred Heart (17-7), which broke through to the county final for the first time a year ago, lost in the championship game for the second year in a row.
The Cardinals didn’t go away without a challenge, Eighth-grader Serena Hardy held Dudley to seven points, and Sacred Heart got as close as within five points, 34-29, late in the third quarter after trailing 28-16 at halftime.
Hardy also led Sacred Heart with 11 points.
With DudleyAnniston found scoring elsewhere, however. Forward Kiana Montgomery complemented Colley’s game with 14 points, and the Bulldogs held on for their 20th county title.
Check back to AnnistonStar.com shortly for an updated version of this story. The boys’ final between Anniston and Oxford is underway.
