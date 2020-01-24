You are the owner of this article.
HISTORY-MAKERS: Anniston girls down Sacred Heart for 20th county title

012420_Anniston_Sacred Heart gbkb_102 tp.jpg

The Bulldogs head out for their trophy. The Anniston Lady Bulldogs played the Sacred Heart Lady Cardinals in the girl's championship game of the Calhoun County basketball tournament Friday night at JSU. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Dominance in Calhoun County girls basketball has a long-established name, Anniston, and a brand new round number, 20.

Airriana Colley scored 18 points on a night when all-state guard Allasha Dudley struggled, and the Bulldogs fought off a challenge from Sacred Heart to win their 20th county title, 49-41, Friday in Pete Mathews Coliseum.

Anniston (19-3) has played in the county final 24 out of the 42 years of the girls’ county tournament, which started in the 1978-79 season. The Bulldogs’ string of four straight titles ties Pleasant Valley’s (1987-90) for the longest.

Anniston’s 20 titles dwarf totals from other county champions in girls’ basketball. Oxford has six, Jacksonville five and Pleasant Valley four. Piedmont and Saks won two apiece. Donoho, Wellborn and White Plains won one apiece.

The Bulldogs have won the county title six of the past seven years, eight of the past 10 and 11 out of 14.

Sacred Heart (17-7), which broke through to the county final for the first time a year ago, lost in the championship game for the second year in a row.

The Cardinals didn’t go away without a challenge, Eighth-grader Serena Hardy held Dudley to seven points, and Sacred Heart got as close as within five points, 34-29, late in the third quarter after trailing 28-16 at halftime.

Hardy also led Sacred Heart with 11 points.

With DudleyAnniston found scoring elsewhere, however. Forward Kiana Montgomery complemented Colley’s game with 14 points, and the Bulldogs held on for their 20th county title.

Check back to AnnistonStar.com shortly for an updated version of this story. The boys’ final between Anniston and Oxford is underway.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

