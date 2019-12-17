High school sports: AHSAA announces class, region realignment for fall sports

State champion Oxford’s life just got easier in Class 6A football, Ohatchee moves up to 3A and Anniston Star-area teams will cluster together in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s 2020-22 reclassification, announced this morning.
Oxford, which just won a 6A region including Pinson Valley and Clay-Chalkville, will align with Arab, Fort Payne, Pell City, Southside and Springville in Region 5. Arab, Southside, Springville and Scottsboro will move up from 5A.
Oxford, Fort Payne and Scottsboro are the only teams in the new region to make the 2019 playoffs. Scottsboro finished 9-3 and lost to Center Point in the second round of the 5A playoffs. Oxford beat Spanish Fort in the 6A final, and Fort Payne lost to Pinson Valley in the second round of in 6A.
“We have to find some good teams to play out of region, for sure,” Oxford coach Keith Etheredge said. “I was surprised.”
Etheredge said that earlier this season Oxford was weighing possible non-region games with Carrollton (Ga.), Hewitt-Trussville and Thompson.
Coverage-area schools to change classifications included Ohatchee, up from 2A and back to 3A, where the Indians last competed in the 2017 season. Munford dropped from 5A to 4A. Randolph County dropped from 3A to 2A, and Woodland will move down to 1A. Spring Garden bumped up from 1A to 2A.
“I was expecting it,” Spring Garden coach Jason Howard said. The new region “is going to be pretty tough. A lot of playoff teams are in it.”
In the statewide picture, Mountain Brook, McGill-Toolen and Lee-Montgomery moved down from 7A to 6A and could be in Oxford’s playoff path.
Fyffe, a 2A power, bumped up to 3A and becomes a new challenger for Piedmont. Mobile Christian, Piedmont's state-finals opponentin 2016 and 2019, moved up to 4A.
Madison Academy bumped down from 5A to 4A and could end up in the playoff path for several area teams. UMS Wright, which beat Jacksonville in this season’s 4A final to win the Bulldogs’ third straight state title, bumps up to 5A.
The AHSAA announced reclassification for region alignments for fall sports this morning. The governing body of Alabama high school sports will announce for winter and spring sports at later dates.
What follows are the new region alignments for Star-area teams, with the new alignments taking effect in the 2020 season:
FOOTBALL
6A, Region 5
Oxford, Arab, Fort Payne, Scottsboro, Pell City, Southside, Springville
5A, Region 6
Alexandria, Center Point, Corner, Hayden, Leeds, Lincoln, Moody, St. Clair County
5A, Region 4
Clay Central, Beauregard, Elmore County, Holtville, Sylacauga, Talladega and Tallassee.
4A, Region 4
Anniston, Cherokee County, Cleburne County, Handley, Jacksonville, Munford, White Plains. Region 4 will be in the South playoff bracket.
3A, Region 5
Childersburg, Ohatchee, Piedmont, Pleasant Valley, Saks, Wellborn, Weaver
2A, Region 4
Ranburne, Randolph County, B.B. Comer, Fayetteville, Horseshoe Bend, LaFayette, Lanett, Vincent
2A, Region 6
Spring Garden, Cleveland, Gaston, Locust Fork, Sand Rock, Southeastern, Westbrook Christian, West End-Walnut Grove
1A, Region 5
Donoho, Ragland, Talladega County Central, Victory Christian, Wadley, Winterboro, Woodland
CROSS COUNTRY
6A, Section 5
Arab, Clay-Chalkville, Cullman, Fort Payne, Mortimer Jordan, Oxford, Pell City, Pinson Valley, Southside, Springville, Springville
5A, Section 3
Alexandria, Beauregard, Boaz, Clay Central, Elmore County, Holtville, Lincoln, Moody, Saint Clair County, Sardis, Shelby County, Tallassee
4A, Section 2
Anniston, Ashville, Cherokee County, DAR, Etowah, Handley, Jacksonville, Munford, New Hope, North Jackson, Oneonta, White Plains
3A, Section 2
Altamont School, Childersburg, Dadeville, Ohatchee, Prattville Christian Academy, Saint James, Saks, Montgomery Academy, Trinity Presbyterian
3A, Section 3
Asbury, Brindlee Mountain, Fyffe, Geraldine, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Holly Pond, J.B. Pennington, Pleasant Valley, Susan Moore
1A-2A, Section 2
Berry, Cleveland, Cold Springs, Cornerstone Schools of Alabama, Donoho, Faith Christian, Gaston, Jacksonville Christian, Jefferson Christian, Locust Fork, Randolph County, Sacred Heart, Vincent, Westbrook Christian, West End-Walnut Grove
VOLLEYBALL
6A, Area 13
Oxford, Pell City, Southside, Springville
5A, Area 8
Clay Central, Shelby County, Sylacauga, Talladega
5A, Area 11
Alexandria, Lincoln, Moody, Saint Clair County
4A, Area 7
Cleburne County, Handley, Munford
4A, Area 9
Anniston, Cherokee County, Jacksonville, White Plains
3A, Area 9
Childersburg, Saks, Wellborn
3A, Area 11
Ohatchee, Piedmont, Pleasant Valley, Weaver
2A, Area 8
LaFayette, Lanett, Ranburne, Randolph County
2A, Area 12
Gaston, Sand Rock, Spring Garden, Westbrook Christian
1A, Area 8
Alabama School for the Deaf, Talladega County Central, Wadley, Winterboro, Woodland
1A, Area 10
Donoho, Faith Christian, Jacksonville Christian, Ragland, Sacred Heart