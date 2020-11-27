High school football: State semifinal playoff scores

The state playoff scores for this week's semifinals. Updates will be provided throughout the night. (Go to the bottom for three short videos of Piedmont arriving at Fyffe.)
State semifinal pairings
CLASS 1A
Brantley (13-0) at Linden (13-0)
Pickens County (10-3) at Berry (11-1)
CLASS 2A
Abbeville (11-1) at Leroy (11-1)
Mars Hill Bible 20, Spring Garden 0, 2Q
CLASS 3A
Montgomery Catholic (11-2) at Montgomery Academy (13-0)
Fyffe 7, Piedmont 6, 2Q
CLASS 4A
American Christian 7, Handley 7, 2Q
Gordo (12-1) at Etowah (10-2)
CLASS 5A
Faith Academy (12-1) at St. Paul’s Episcopal (13-0)
Pleasant Grove (10-2) at Ramsay (12-0)
CLASS 6A
Saraland (11-2) at Spanish Fort (10-3)
Mountain Brook (12-1) at Pinson Valley (10-2)
Piedmont arrives! pic.twitter.com/hzfuBsqRDR— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) November 27, 2020
Piedmont takes the field! pic.twitter.com/bmAmro1GlS— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) November 28, 2020
Future Bulldogs play their game before the game. pic.twitter.com/he5j6fTGja— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) November 28, 2020