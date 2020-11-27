You have permission to edit this article.
High school football: State semifinal playoff scores

Piedmont vs. Fyffe

The coin toss for Piedmont's state semifinal against Fyffe.

 Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

The state playoff scores for this week's semifinals. Updates will be provided throughout the night. (Go to the bottom for three short videos of Piedmont arriving at Fyffe.)

State semifinal pairings

CLASS 1A

Brantley (13-0) at Linden (13-0)

Pickens County (10-3) at Berry (11-1)

CLASS 2A

Abbeville (11-1) at Leroy (11-1)

Mars Hill Bible 20, Spring Garden 0, 2Q

CLASS 3A

Montgomery Catholic (11-2) at Montgomery Academy (13-0)

Fyffe 7, Piedmont 6, 2Q

CLASS 4A

American Christian 7, Handley 7, 2Q

Gordo (12-1) at Etowah (10-2)

CLASS 5A

Faith Academy (12-1) at St. Paul’s Episcopal (13-0)

Pleasant Grove (10-2) at Ramsay (12-0)

CLASS 6A

Saraland (11-2) at Spanish Fort (10-3)

Mountain Brook (12-1) at Pinson Valley (10-2)

