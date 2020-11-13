You have permission to edit this article.
High school football: State quarterfinal playoff pairings, second-round scores

The state playoff pairings for this week's games. All games are Friday at 7 p.m., unless noted otherwise.

Quarterfinal pairings

CLASS 1A

Linden (12-0) at Sweet Water (8-2)

Maplesville (9-3) at Brantley (12-0)

Brilliant (7-5) at Berry (10-1)

Hubbertville (9-2) at Pickens County (9-3)

CLASS 2A

Isabella (11-1) at Abbeville (10-2)

Lanett (10-2) at Leroy (10-1)

North Sand Mountain (11-1) at Spring Garden (11-1)

Mars Hill Bible (10-2) at Aliceville (7-4)

CLASS 3A

Trinity Presbyterian (10-2) at Montgomery Academy (12-0)

Montgomery Catholic (10-2) at Thomasville (10-1)

Fyffe (12-0) at Ohatchee (11-1)

Saks (8-3) at Piedmont (11-1)

CLASS 4A

American Christian (12-0) at Alabama Christian (10-2)

Bibb County (10-2) at Handley (10-1)

Northside (10-2) at Etowah (9-2)

West Limestone (11-1) at Gordo (11-1)

CLASS 5A

UMS-Wright (8-4) at Faith Academy (11-1)

Central, Clay County (11-1) vs. St. Paul’s Episcopal 12-0)

Pleasant Grove (9-2) at Alexandria (11-1)

Russellville (10-2) at Ramsay (11-0)

CLASS 6A

Opelika (9-2) at Saraland (10-2)

Blount (8-4) at Spanish Fort (9-3)

Oxford (11-1) at Pinson Valley (9-2)

Clay-Chalkville (11-1) at Mountain Brook (11-1)

Semifinals

CLASS 7A

Central-Phenix City (8-4) at Auburn (10-1)

Hoover (11-1) at Thompson (12-0)

Second-round results

CLASS 1A

Sweet Water (8-2) 57, Notasulga (8-2) 28

Linden (12-0) 50, McKenzie (8-3) 13

Brantley (12-0) 48, Keith (8-4) 6

Maplesville (9-3) 48, Millry (8-3) 14

Berry (10-1) 26, Woodland (8-4) 16

Brilliant (7-5) 21, Ragland (9-3) 14

Hubbertville (9-2) 35, Winterboro (9-2) 13

Pickens County (9-3) 48, Decatur Heritage (9-3) 28

CLASS 2A

Abbeville (10-2) 56, B.B. Comer (10-2) 34

Isabella (11-1) 20, Clarke County (8-3) 13

Leroy (10-1) 26, Geneva County (8-4) 16

Lanett (10-2) 37, G.W. Long (9-2) 3

Spring Garden (11-1) 27, Red Bay (9-2) 2

North Sand Mountain (11-1) 32, Addison (7-5) 24

Aliceville (7-4) 48, Cleveland (8-4) 42

Mars Hill Bible (10-2) 56, Westbrook Christian (10-2) 21

CLASS 3A

Trinity Presbyterian (10-2) 41, Slocomb (10-2) 0

Montgomery Academy (12-0) 28, Pike County (6-4) 6

Thomasville (10-1) 28, T.R. Miller (9-3) 21

Montgomery Catholic (10-2) 38, Opp (8-4) 0

Ohatchee (11-1) 54, Winfield (10-2) 27

Fyffe (12-0) 42, Walter Wellborn (9-2) 13

Piedmont (11-1) 46, Plainview (10-2) 7

Saks (8-3) 49, J.B. Pennington (8-4) 14

CLASS 4A

Alabama Christian (10-2) 31, Jacksonville (7-4) 21

American Christian (12-0) 27, Mobile Christian (9-2) 21

Bibb County (10-2) 29, Anniston (4-7) 28

Handley (10-1) 42, Montevallo (7-5) 13

Etowah (9-2) 42, Haleyville (8-4) 24

Northside (10-2) 28, Madison Academy (10-1) 21

Gordo (11-1) 39, Oneonta (7-5) 21

West Limestone (11-1) 21, Good Hope (10-2) 12

CLASS 5A

UMS-Wright (8-4) 28, Pike Road (11-1) 17

Faith Academy (11-1) 31, Demopolis (11-1) 6

St. Paul’s Episcopal 12-0) 44, Selma (7-5) 0

Central, Clay County (11-1) 28, Andalusia (8-4) 21

Alexandria (11-1) 32, Parker (6-5) 21

Pleasant Grove (9-2) 42, Guntersville (10-1) 21

Ramsay (11-0) 52, Fairview (10-2) 14

Russellville (10-2) 35, Leeds (9-3) 14

CLASS 6A

Opelika (9-2) 28, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-3) 0

Saraland (10-2) 31, Lee-Montgomery (7-4) 0

Spanish Fort (9-3) 40, Helena (7-5) 7

Blount (8-4) 41, Eufaula (9-3) 28

Pinson Valley (9-2) 48, Shades Valley (4-8) 16

Oxford (11-1) 35, Briarwood Christian (8-4) 14

Mountain Brook (11-1) 6, Gardendale (9-3) 0

Clay-Chalkville (11-1) 42, Homewood (7-5) 0

CLASS 7A

Central-Phenix City (8-4) 30, Theodore (10-2) 24

Auburn (10-1) 13, Daphne (10-2) 7

Thompson (12-0) 42, Hewitt-Trussville (9-3) 16

Hoover (11-1) 24, Oak Mountain (7-5) 21

