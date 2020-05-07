High school football: Clay Bowl returns … as a radio replay

If only briefly, the Clay Bowl is back.
The annual football game between the Aggies of Lineville and the Panthers of Clay County High School in Ashland was Alabama’s longest continuously played rivalry before it ended following the 2011 game. The two schools then merged to form Clay Central starting in the 2012 season.
Friday night, starting at 7, WFAZ-FM (90.9) in Ashland will re-air the original broadcast of the 1997 Clay Bowl with Tommy Wood doing play-by-play, Jeff Colburn color and Grady Sapp on the sidelines. WFAZ-FM, God’s Country, started Aug. 1, 2019. Looking for ways for the station’s first year to be a good one, owner Kevin Moon secured the rights to broadcast Clay Central football games then continued airing local high school sports with Volunteers basketball over the winter and then baseball and softball this spring.
When spring sports ended abruptly in mid-March — for high schools, colleges and professional teams — Moon noted that major television and radio networks were using replays of games and NASCAR races as programming. He recalled a bag of 30 or more cassette tapes of old Clay Bowl games Colburn had given him several months earlier.
Moon and some co-workers determined the cassettes could be converted to current technology then they settled on the 1997 game, won by Clay County 10-7, and the 1998 game, a 37-21 Lineville victory, as the games to reproduce. Each year, both Clay County and Lineville were 9-0 entering the game. The 1998 game will be on the air again May 15 at 7 p.m.
Kris Herron, Clay County’s line coach in 1997 and later head coach for the Panthers and the Volunteers, now does a morning sports show on WFAZ. Wednesday evening, Herron gathered two other former Clay County coaches — head coach Danny Horn and defensive coordinator Jerry Weems — and Ben Harris, the 1997 Panthers’ senior starter at quarterback and safety, to add their recollections to the original broadcast.
Horn led Clay County to six state championships in 20 seasons between 1989 and 2008. After nine seasons at Benjamin Russell, Horn returned to Clay County as head football coach at Clay Central and coached the Vols to Class 5A state championships in each of his first two seasons.
Weems, who also coached Clay County to two state championships in basketball, retired after 42 years as a coach and educator, the final 36 at Clay County. Since retiring, he’s helped with radio broadcasts of Clay Central sports.
Harris is now a division manager for Brasfield & Gorrie, a major construction firm in Birmingham, and commutes to work from his home in Clay County.
There was some good-natured kidding. Horn noticed Weems’ hair, not long but longer than usual with barber shops closed, and Weems replied that he might try the shoulder-length look of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Horn called the offensive plays for the Panthers at that time and as he listened to the broadcast if a play wasn’t successful he’d glance at Harris and ask, “What happened?” 23 years later.
Horn recalled he took Monday off from school that week in 1997, something he rarely did, “trying to figure out how we were going to score.” The Panthers were so worried about Lineville defensive lineman Mike Wright, all 6-foot-5 and 268 pounds of him, that they moved Nick Jordan, their big center, to offensive tackle opposite Wright.
Weems said Lineville’s veer offense with junior Neal Lindsey at quarterback was such a threat that the Panthers actually began preparing for the Lineville game during the previous week while they also worked on the Horseshoe Bend game. Clay County’s coaches broke down all nine of Lineville’s previous games looking for tendencies, every formation and how many times that play went to the short side of the field and how many times to the wide side.
“For both teams, during this game it was kind of like running into a brick wall,” Weems said.
Clay County was ranked No. 1 in Class 2A and Lineville was No. 2. The two had last played in the 1996 2A state championship game, the first AHSAA Super Six championship in Birmingham’s Legion Field. Clay County was riding a 53-game winning streak and Lineville’s six seniors had never tasted victory against the Panthers.
“The pressure of the streak had started to mount,” Harris recalled, “but all we knew was we were going to find a way to win.”
The crowd at Ashland’s Horn-White Stadium was enormous.
“It was probably the largest crowd of any game other than maybe the first state championship game (against Gordo in 1994),” Horn said. “I remember coming out of the dressing room and they had to part the crowd for us to get to the field.”
Neither team scored in the first quarter but Lineville was deep in Clay County territory when the quarter ended on several sizable gains by running back Nick Wood. On the first play of the second quarter, a 3-yard gain by Wood got the Aggies to the Clay County 11-yard line, just over a yard short of a first down.
Lineville coach Doug Goodwin gave the ball to Wood again, but linebacker Jermaine Ware hit Wood in the backfield and the Aggies came up just short of first-down yardage — although all the officials “got down there on their knees and looked” before awarding the ball to the Panthers on downs.
The stop seemed to invigorate Clay County’s offense. Running back Roger Bell picked up 32 yards on a sweep two plays later. On a play fake, Harris passed to Freddie Wilson who took the ball to the Lineville 18. The Aggies stiffened but Bell, five-for-five on field goals entering the game, kicked a 30-yard field goal on fourth down after Harris got a low snap into position. Bell’s field goal with 7:39 to go in the second quarter provided the only points of the first half.
The Panthers started the second half with the ball but didn’t keep it long. Harris was dating then and is now married to Lineville senior Wendy Adams, a cheerleader for the Aggies, and had gotten to know many of the Lineville players as friends. Those relationships didn’t keep a Lineville player from twisting Harris’ previously injured ankle in a pileup after Harris recovered a Clay County fumble on the second or third play of the third quarter. Harris had to leave the game.
Wesley Street moved to quarterback. Another fumble followed and this time Lineville’s John Pettus came away with the ball at the Clay County 28. Adrian Scott stopped Wood for 1-yard gain on first down. The next play was an option for Lindsey who kept the ball for a 27-yard touchdown then kicked the extra point.
With 10:23 still to play in the third quarter, Lineville led Clay County for the first time in four years.
After an exchange of punts that included a 53-yarder by Bell, Clay County started at the Lineville 30. On fourth down, Bell tried a halfback pass back to Street but Lineville’s Jacob Wilkerson was there to knock the ball away. The Aggies stalled near midfield and Wilkerson’s 42-yard punt rolled dead at the Clay County 15 on the final play of the third quarter.
His left ankle taped, Harris returned to quarterback to start the fourth quarter and led a 16-play drive that covered 85 yards and took more than eight minutes off the clock. Bell converted a fourth-and-one call at midfield with a short run. The drive included a pass from Harris to Wilson about 15 yards downfield that Wilson turned into a 44-yard gain inside the Lineville 10.
I right, 28 sweep, quarterback throw-back was the play call for the winning points. It was the same play Bell had misfired to Street earlier.
“Everybody in the huddle looked at me like I was crazy when I called it,” Harris said.
Bell carried the handoff from Harris to the short side of the field. As they had the whole game, all the Aggies took off in his direction as Harris edged away to the wide side.
“I remember you were always on us about carrying out our fakes,” he told Horn Wednesday evening.
The pass, a floater, came to Harris around the 4 or 5. After making the catch, Harris recalled he had to run past one Aggie defender at the goal line of the end zone that was the home of the Dog Pound, an intense and vocal group of Clay County supporters.
“My momentum carried me to the fence. The Dog Pound was up there, and they grabbed me,” Harris said, adding he wasn’t sure at the time if the fans would ever release him.
Weems asked Horn if he thought the play would work when he sent it onto the field.
“Well, I wouldn’t have called it if I didn’t think it was going to work,” Horn responded with a wide grin.
Bell’s extra point made it 10-7 with 3:30 to play but the Panthers weren’t out of danger yet.
“Everybody knew there was a lot of time left. I felt like we had to hold them because we had used two of our three timeouts on the previous drive,” Weems said.
The Aggies quickly advanced to a first down at the Clay County 32. A short run and a procedure penalty were followed by three incomplete passes and the Panthers ran out the final 56 seconds.
“We saw on that last possession how dangerous their offense was,” Weems said.