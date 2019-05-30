HEFLIN — Joby Burns didn’t waste any time his first day on the job as head football coach at Cleburne County High School. The Cleburne County Board of Education unanimously and without discussion approved Superintendent Chad Young’s recommendation to hire Burns about 7:40 a.m., and Burns was in Principal Jeffrey Bryant’s office at the high school before 8 waiting for a chance to talk with his new players at 9.
Burns is a Wedowee native and a 1990 graduate of Randolph County High School where he played for head coach Ron Watters. Watters’ assistants at the time included Danny Horn and Steve Giddens. Burns was a volunteer assistant at Randolph County while he drove back and forth from Wedowee to Auburn for two years finishing his undergraduate degree at Auburn University. He has coached and taught for 26 years – primarily at Lineville and then Clay Central.
Burns was defensive coordinator at Clay Central in 2018 when Horn led the Volunteers to the AHSAA Class 5A football title. He had previously been offensive coordinator for the Vols. He was a position coach, special teams coordinator, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator at various times under Giddens at Lineville. While Burns has been a successful head coach in basketball and baseball, Cleburne County will be his first head job in football.
When Burns spoke with a group of just over 40 Cleburne County football players at the end of their morning workout, he told them that being a head football coach had long been a goal for him and that he was excited to be their coach. He encouraged them to play multiple sports and stressed God, family, grades and football in that order during football season. He promised they would play a physical style of football.
“To be a champion you’ve got to be a champion every day and in every aspect of your life. … We’re going to work in the weight room. We’re going to work in the classroom. We’re going to work on the field,” Burns said.
He told his players to expect a spread offense with a wishbone attack available, too. On defense, Burns is partial to a 3-4 look. He said he would be a little late for Monday morning’s workout because he would be at Clay Central at 7:15 a.m. that day to tell his former players goodbye in person.
“I’m going to work extremely hard. That’s what I expect of you guys,” he said in conclusion then he stayed on the gym floor until he had shaken every player’s hand.
Young’s recommendation to the board came as a result of Bryant’s recommending Burns for the position. Bryant said he, assistant principal Carlton McDaniel and 10-year Cleburne County assistant coach Mike Altman interviewed nine candidates for the job.
“After the first interviews, coach Burns was pretty much the clear cut guy that we needed here at that point. We didn’t bring anyone back for a second interview,” Bryant said.
Knowing Cleburne County’s tradition in football made the job very attractive to Burns. He called the Cleburne County teams he encountered regularly while at Lineville “very competitive, hard-nosed teams.”
“I know this is a great community with great support. … I just thought this was the perfect opportunity,” Burns said of his decision to become the Tigers’ football coach. “It’s not that much different than Randolph County, Clay County. I know we’re all pretty much the same through here. It’s just a place I definitely see myself being and hopefully can bring something and add to it.”