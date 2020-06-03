High school football: Alexandria puts plan in action as summer workouts start

ALEXANDRIA — Much sports fascination surrounds game planning, and game planning for summer workouts amid the COVID-19 pandemic fascinates.
Alexandria kicked off summer workouts Wednesday, two days after the date the Alabama High School Athletic Association set for the resumption of team activities. The 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. groups worked in Larry R. Ginn Gymnasium, the old “hot box” gym or the middle school facility.
Alexandria’s coaching staff spread weight racks and equipment over the three facilities, to allow for spacing. After each session, coaches sprayed equipment with HALT, a hospital-grade disinfectant priced at $100 a gallon jug.
Spotters wore masks. Coaches patrolled spacing.
Everybody seemed happy for the first team activities since the AHSAA suspended them in mid-March.
“It feels great. It feels awesome,” senior tight end/linebacker Grady Trantham said. “It feels weird going into your last year, and people are talking about it not happening. Then to come back and see your friends and work out with them, there ain’t nothing like it.”
The AHSAA allowed schools to start summer workouts as early as Monday. Some start this week, others next week, electing to stick to plans made before last week’s AHSAA announcement that workouts could start as early as June 1.
Alexandria head football coach Todd Ginn planned to start Monday but called an audible. The Valley Cubs held a Monday meeting to set groups at numbers that allowed for adequate social distancing and waited an additional day to adapt to new safety guidelines from the Calhoun County Board of Education.
The nearly three-month wait made for an energetic first day.
“Normally, it’s just the guys who are coming back from vacation after just getting out of school,” Ginn said. “It’s usually dragging and lethargic and almost having to, you know, it’s tough to get them back going.
“Today, they were so ready to get back going. We’re ready to get back going, too.”
As with other teams, the Valley Cubs didn’t work out in a bubble Wednesday. The pandemic and turbulent aftermath of African-American George Floyd’s death at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer permeate news outside.
Senior fullback Dekari Garrett, who could also see time at nose tackle or inside linebacker, did not wish to speak about Floyd’s death, which resulted in a second-degree murder charge for Derek Chauvin and aiding and abetting charges for the other three officers present.
Most high school football teams have racially mixed locker rooms. As for the feeling in Alexandria’s locker room, Garrett said, “We all have a good respect for each other. We respect each other’s opinions. I think the relationship is still going to be good. We all have different opinions, but we can come together as a team to be able to work out differences and still play as a team.”
Then there’s the pandemic, the reason high school athletes around the country stayed quarantined for nearly three months and resume workouts spaced and masked.
Senior offensive guard/defensive end-linebacker Travis Chastain called the COVID-19 pandemic “crazy.”
“It’s a lot,” he said. “I just wish stuff would get back to normal.”
Normal for Alexandria is making the playoffs, which the Valley Cubs have for the past three seasons and 15 of the past 17. That includes a 5A semifinal run in 2015, and Alexandria beat Sylacauga in the first round en route to an 8-3 finish in 2019.
The Valley Cubs return electric freshman athlete Ronnie Royal, a running back/safety already receiving attention from recruiters with Power Five-college programs. They also return sophomore Antonio Ross, who looks to add carries lost when 2019 senior Nate McCallum graduated. Garrett also figures to play a bigger role in the offense in 2020, and all will run behind a stout and veteran line.
Ginn enters his would-be third season as the Valley Cubs head coach, assuming the season happens. Alabama has largely relaxed pandemic-related quarantine guidelines, but the state’s COVID-19 case load has jumped.
There’s always the possibility that high school athletes could test positive, causing players to quarantine, teams to shut down or the AHSAA to consider delaying or canceling the season.
Ginn said he hopes the AHSAA has a plan.
“I’m hoping that, in July, they come out and say, ‘Hey, this is what we’ll do if one gets it,’” Ginn said. “We’ll monitor and do what we’ve got to do, but you can’t run around scared all your life, either, especially playing ball.
“You’ve got to get in there in close quarters, eventually.”