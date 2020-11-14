High school cross country: Jake Moore leads a day to remember for White Plains

OAKVILLE — There comes a point where the Jesse Owens Park running course zig-zags. Jake Moore knows it all too well.
“That’s normally where I would die at, every race,” the White Plains senior said.
Saturday, the zig-zags became the place where Moore knew he’d won his first state championship.
The two-time Calhoun County champion had long passed sectional champion Dakota Frank of Munford and had control. All Moore had to do was finish a 17-second victory.
With his victory, Moore led three Wildcat runners who finished in the top 15 to earn all-state honors, joining Kayd Hightower (fifth) and Carson Limbaugh (12th).
White Plains’ boys finished as state runners-up, marking their school’s most significant state finish in any boys sport.
Jake Moore, from White Plains, the 4A boys state champion. pic.twitter.com/c330VfYrY5— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) November 14, 2020
White Plains coach John Moore, Jake’s dad, received a congratulatory text from White Plains golf coach Chris Randall, whose teams likely missed a chance to earn an Alabama runner-up or champion’s trophy in May because the Alabama High School Athletic Association halted the spring sports season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moore’s reply?
“Thanks!” Moore said. “We took second. We got it primed for you! Now go win state for me.”
Jake Moore’s victory and the White Plains’ boys runner-up finish weren’t the only good news for Wildcat cross country on the day. The girls took fourth place, led by Anna Strickland’s 16-place finish in 21 minutes, 24.67 seconds.
It was a strong day for a program John Moore built into a contender. His boys and girls teams swept Calhoun County championships in 2019, and the girls won again this year. The boys lost in a sixth-runner tiebreaker to Oxford and finished second.
“I’m a proud father and a proud coach,” John Moore said.
White Plains’ boys finished with 100 points, 13 back of champion American Christian Academy.
For Jake Moore, who finished second a year ago and saw his team finish third by two points, the day was sweet.
“It was four seniors on this team who knew it was their last shot,” John Moore said. “Last year, everybody was disappointed and sad and wondering what went wrong.
“Today, we were close enough to reach out and get first, but that’s exactly what I wanted to do, stay with the first-place guy. If we fall short, then shoot for the stars, land on the moon.”
Jake Moore finished in 16:38.60, 17 seconds better than runner-up Tripp Miller of St. Michael’s. Frank was third in 17:00.43.
Jake Moore passed Frank at the 1.7-mile mark, or midrace, and never trailed again. He knew he had it at the zig-zags, which start right before runners make the turn by tent city.
“I felt great right there today,” he said.
Rounding out scoring runners for White Plains’ boys were Caden Johnson (31st, 18:34.93) and Cole Senciboy (63rd,19:32.57).
Joining Strickland in the girls’ top five were Camden Wilson (20th, 21:54.89), Adriana Sotelo (22nd, 21:58.50), Maddyn Conn (24th, 21:59.11) and Baylie Webb (35th, 22:44.35).