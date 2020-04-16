HIGH HOPES: Before COVID-19 hit, Donoho had thoughts of a girls state tennis crown

Donoho’s girls tennis team entered the season this season with big dreams.
After finishing third in the state tournament a year ago, just 10 points behind Class 1A-3A state champion St. James, the Falcons had their entire lineup back.
That lineup showed just how strong it could be in this year’s Red Wilder Invitational, the unofficial Calhoun County tournament. The Falcons swept all six singles championships and all three in doubles. It marked Donoho's fifth straight Red Wilder crown.
The Falcons had their eyes set on something bigger, though. They believed they had what it took to win a state championship.
“I told ’em I thought this would be their year. I felt like they could win state this year, because their courts, 1 through 6, were solid,” Donoho coach Laurie Rigsby said. “I mean, all my girls were winning. It wasn’t just like two were pulling their weight. They were all winning. They were solid from 1 to 6. We all knew. We all felt like this was the year.”
Those dreams were dashed less than a week after winning the Red Wilder Invitational. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alabama High School Athletic Association suspended spring sports March 13, and Alabama schools superintendent Eric Mackey announced cancelation of extracurricular activities March 30.
“We were getting better and better each match, and we really had a good chance at state this year,” Donoho senior Emma Wiedmer said. “It’s just sad that it ended like that.”
Rigsby was heartbroken her team didn’t get an opportunity to compete for a state championship, but she felt especially bad for Wiedmer and Virginia Hutto, two seniors who had played varsity tennis since their seventh-grade years. Rigsby described both as great leaders who worked well with their younger teammates. More than anything, though, both loved winning. Rigsby said she loved Wiedmer’s feistiness and Hutto’s determination on the court.
“They knew that this was their opportunity, too. They’ve been doing this for so long and had been going to state for years, and they knew. I think they knew too that this was their year,” Rigsby said. “Both of them, they worked hard. They both were really great players and would not give up on the court. I mean, you know, they just like winning.”
All six of the Falcons’ regulars were first-team members of The Anniston Star’s All-Calhoun County girls tennis team in 2019. Freshmen Claire Hillman and Lily Grace Draper were coming off individual state championships a season ago. Hillman, who won her state title at No. 2 singles, had taken over as Donoho’s No. 1 this year. Draper had taken over the No. 2 spot after winning No. 4 at the state tourament a year ago. Wiedmer slid down to No. 3 and Hutto to No. 4. Freshman Mary Marshall Perry (No. 5) and junior Claire Walker (No. 6) rounded out the lineup.
The group played its last match March 12, picking up a convincing road victory over Sylvania. The team went out to eat afterwards, one of the things Wiedmer said she’d miss most about playing tennis at Donoho.
“We always had kind of a tradition after every single match, we’d always go out to eat as a team, boys and girls,” Wiedmer said. “And then the bus rides, we’d go to games, and even if our parents came to the games, we’d always all ride back together. I’m just going to miss my teammates.”
The majority of those teammates will return next season, and Hutto believes they’ll still have what it takes to compete for a state championship.
“I definitely think that they’ll do exactly the same. I feel like they could even win it next year,” Hutto said. “Emma and I, we were good, but most everyone on the team is about equal skill-wise. We have a bunch of players who aren’t even in the lineup that are super good also, and they’re really young too. So, I think they’ll do perfectly fine without us.”
For Hutto and Wiedmer, they hit their final shots earlier than anyone expected. An opportunity at a state championship was taken from them, but they’ll forever be able to claim dominance over the Calhoun County high school tennis landscape.
“Kind of like our last hurrah of the season was winning the county tournament for the fifth time. We’ve won it every year they’ve had it.” Wiedmer said. “To kind of end the season on the five-peat of the county tournament was a good last high point.”