JACKSONVILLE — Eddie Bullock’s voice was a bit gravelly after his Anniston girls claimed their 19th Calhoun County title Saturday. He’d done a lot of yelling.
“I lost my voice trying to tell them to get the ball to the inside,” the Anniston coach said. “We’ve got to be smarter than that.”
Top-seeded Anniston got the ball inside quite enough, and its quartet of 6-footers powered the Bulldogs to a 67-46 victory over No. 2 Sacred Heart 67-46 in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Anniston center Toniah Foster scored a game-high 21 points and finished as the tourney’s most valuable player for the second year in a row. Forward Kiana Montgomery added 14, and forward Tekyia Jackson had eight as Anniston’s inside stars played catch and score and volleyball on the glass, pulling down a combined 33 rebounds.
Unrayasia Barclay led the way with 10 rebounds. Foster and Jackson had nine apiece, and Montgomery added five.
Guard Allasha Dudley added 16 points, going 8-for-8 on free throws and hitting two 3-pointers, but it was a night for the posts. Bullock wanted a bigger night for Anniston’s bigs.
“We didn’t feed our bigs like we should have, even though ‘Big T’ had a big game,” he said.
Anniston had a size advantage coming into the game, and Sacred Heart got smaller quickly. Jordan Sabree was ejected after she and Barclay tied up for a loose ball in front of Anniston’s bench at 2:09 of the first quarter, with Anniston leading 11-8.
Bullock pleaded his case to referees, miming what looked like a punch to the face. Sacred Heart coach Marcus Harrell saw it differently.
“It looked to me like they were just wrestling around for the ball,” he said. “They slipped off the ball, and he’s on the back side. They’re going to call it.
“If I thought she did it, then I would definitely agree that she needed to be ejected, but I didn’t see that.”
Sabree’s ejection left the Cardinals more disadvantaged in the post.
“That was a blow to us,” he said. “We’ve got two girls that can defend the post. We like to put Jordan out on guards, honestly, if we think we can defend the post, but any time we have to defend the post, we always have Jordan in there. She’s one of strongest girls I’ve ever met in my life. …
“As soon as Jordan got out, our whole game plan went out the window.”
Foul troubles for Cardinals center Ayanna Foster made it worse. She had three at halftime and fouled out by 3:16 of the third quarter, with nine points.
Her fifth foul was an excuse-me bump as she turned up court, but it wasn’t all by accident.
Bullock “told me to pump fake every time,” Toniah Foster said. “She wants to jump for the shot, so pump fake every time and try to get fouled.”
Guard Myiah Harris tried to shoot the Cardinals back in it and finished with a team-high 15 points. Jortaysia West added 11.
Sacred Heart’s girls made the county final for the first time. Their bigger picture lies ahead.
“Our girls are extremely motivated,” Harrell said. “This is the perfect thing to get us ready for area and, hopefully, past the area.”
All-tournament team
Dudley, Foster, Montgomery (Anniston); Foster, Harris (Sacred Heart); Kylie Cupp (Jacksonville Christian); Sydney Prater (Piedmont); Justyce Smith (Oxford); Kayla Broom (Jacksonville); Caleigh Cortez (Weaver); Emma Hood (Pleasant Valley); Kaitlin Harvey (Alexandria); Tori Vice (Ohatchee); Jocelyn Harris (White Plains).
Most Outstanding Offensive Player: Dudley.
Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Ayanna Foster.
MVP: Toniah Foster.