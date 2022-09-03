 Skip to main content
Haynes’ way: Handley back rushes for 476 yards as Tigers top Jacksonville

Jim Ogle, Jamarius Haynes

Jacksonville assistant coach Jim Ogle, a long-time assistant who coached running backs at Jacksonville State University, congratulates Handley's Jamarius Haynes following Haynes' 476-yard performance against the Golden Eagles on Friday.

 By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

JACKSONVILLE — Jamarius Haynes has sprinter speed, but the Handley running back became a distance runner in the Tigers’ key Class 4A, Region 4 showdown with Jacksonville.

His five touchdown runs of at least 52 yards each amid a 476-yard rushing performance helped Handley roll to a 54-41 victory in a showdown of top 10 teams and the region opener for both teams.

