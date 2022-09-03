Haynes’ way: Handley back rushes for 476 yards as Tigers top Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — Jamarius Haynes has sprinter speed, but the Handley running back became a distance runner in the Tigers’ key Class 4A, Region 4 showdown with Jacksonville.
His five touchdown runs of at least 52 yards each amid a 476-yard rushing performance helped Handley roll to a 54-41 victory in a showdown of top 10 teams and the region opener for both teams.
Haynes’s touchdown runs of 86, 58, 52, 72 and 54 yards accounted for 322 yards on a night when he came 55 yards short of Tony Dixon’s state-record 531-yard performance, set in Parrish’s 2003 victory over Hubbertville.
Haynes’ total ranks second in state history, according to records listed on the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s website, besting Jerry Stancil’s 470-yard performance for Gaylesville against Spring Garden in 2004.
Add a 27-yard pass reception, and Haynes finished with 503 total yards, good enough for 27th all-time in state history.
Haynes praised teammates in answering question after question about his performance, but his rushing total also had him thanking his bloodline. His father Timothy starred at nearby Wadley in 2001 and 2002.
“His genes help me out a lot,” Haynes said.
Handley coach Larry Strain removed his starters with Handley leading 48-20 to start the fourth quarter, but Jacksonville closed the gap and forced Haynes and crew back on the field briefly. He reached 479 yards but suffered a 3-yard loss on his last attempt.
Handley’s subs returned to the field, but a Jacksonville score and pending onsides kick meant that Strain needed Haynes and crew one more time … on the “good hands team,” to field the onsides kick.
Haynes went out one more time, a happy warrior.
“Good hands, that’s the best people you’ve got to get the ball back,” he said.
Strain said talk of Haynes’ approach of the state single-game rushing record reached Handley’s sideline, but “I’m worried about Jay Haynes playing the next week and the next week and the next week.”
Strain said Haynes’ performance reminded him of great performances he has witnessed over his long coaching career. Alexandria great Mac Campbell mounted a similar night in 1995, when Strain served as Handley assistant.
Strain called Haynes “phenomenal.”
“Once you give him a crease, he’s got a chance to go,” Strain said. “Auburn, Nick Saban and Georgia, Kirby Smart, they know. They seen him run in their elite camp. As a matter of fact, he had to miss a couple of days of practice because they said they had to be there.
“The thing about him, he’s a tall, slender kid. He’s not a big, bulky kid. He reminds you more of T.J. Yeldon more at Alabama. He’s got that top-end speed. He’s special.”
Haynes wears jersey No. 4, a coincidence not lost on Jacksonville coach Clint Smith. Rontarious Wiggins wore No. 4 while romping for more than 5,000 yards from 2018-19.
Haynes “made a little cut at the line of scrimmage one time, and I kind of had some flashbacks,” Smith said.
Haynes didn’t do it alone. Handley also got Cannon Kyles touchdown passes of 4 yards to Jordan West, 60 yards to DeVontae Higgins and 54 yards to Jamerqui Lewis.
“We took it personal that most people, even a group of officials we knew about, were talking about how this region was between Anniston and Jacksonville,” Strain said. “OK. That’s fine. I mean, we’ve just been winning the region and playing in the state championship game.
“That’s fine with us. We want to be that person.”
The Tigers needed all their big performances to overcome Jacksonville quarterback Jim Ogle’s big night. He completed 23 of 44 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns.
Handley built a 26-14 halftime lead on the strength of Haynes’ 261 rushing yards and 288 total yards in the first half. He ran for touchdowns of 86, 58 and 52 yards plus a two-point conversion after Kyles’ 4-yard touchdown pass to West with 36.4 seconds left in the half.
Three Handley turnovers … interceptions by Will Phillips and Damonte Sinclair and Lewis Bitticks’ fumble recovery … helped to keep Jacksonville in it.
The Golden Eagles converted on two of those turnovers. Dee Prothro’s 1-yard run put Jacksonville up 7-0 at 7:35 of the first quarter, and Ogle’s 54-yard touchdown pass to Drew Pridgen regained a 14-12 lead for Jacksonville at 5:56 of the second.
Jacksonville had two other first-half scoring opportunities, but Prothro fumbled on the Handley 4 in the first quarter. The half ended with Ogle’s incomplete pass to the end zone on first down at the Handley 15.
Smith said Handley was “just a step faster,” but he saw positives headed into Jacksonville’s key region game next week at Anniston.
“We put 41 points up on the second-ranked team in the state right now,” Smith said. “There was good. There was bad. We didn’t play a complete enough game to beat a team the caliber of Handley.”