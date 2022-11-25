Hayes' day: Piedmont QB adds fourth career record, third state-title shot

PIEDMONT — Jack Hayes added the fourth crown jewel of AHSAA career quarterbacking records Friday.
Now, he and Piedmont hope to add the third state title on his four-year watch as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback.
Hayes accounted for 360 total yards and seven touchdowns, and the Bulldogs used a run of 27 unanswered points in the first half to break free from Sylvania en route to a 55-22 victory in a Class 3A semifinal.
Piedmont (12-2) will play St.James in the Super 7 on Dec. 1, at 11 a.m. in Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. St. James, which eliminated Anniston from the Class 4A playoffs in 2021, beat Mobile Christian 35-7 in Friday's other Class 3A semifinal.
A victory would give Piedmont its sixth state title, all on Steve Smith’s 17-year watch as the Bulldogs’ head coach, and third with Hayes as their starting quarterback. He was Class 3A Super 7 MVP in 2019 and 2021.
Hayes entered Friday’s game having set AHSAA career records for touchdown passes, total touchdowns and total yards. He needed 99 yards to pass JaMarcus Russell’s career record for passing yards and wasted little time doing it.
Hayes completed three passes, all to Ishmael Bethel, for 60 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown pass, on Piedmont’s first possession.
Hayes’ two completions on the second possession covered 23 yards, including Bethel’s 18-yard touchdown catch that regained 14-10 lead for Piedmont and started the run of 27 unanswered points.
The record-breaker came on the first play of Piedmont’s third possession and final play of the first quarter. Hayes threw deep down the home sideline for 43 yards to Rollie Pinto. It set up Hayes’ 6-yard touchdown run to put Piedmont up 21-10.
Hayes completed 12 of 15 passes for 259 yards and four touchdowns Friday. He rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns.
Unofficially, his AHSAA career records stand at 10,934 passing yards, 14,804 total yards, 159 touchdown passes and 219 total touchdowns.
Hayes completed 10 of 11 passes for 224 yards and three scores in the first half. He also rushed for 62 yards and two touchdowns while helping the Bulldogs build a 41-16 halftime lead.
Piedmont’s run of 27 unanswered points included Hayes’ 1-yard touchdown run after Piedmont recovered a short kickoff along the home sideline.
Hayes’ 45-yard touchdown bomb to Rollie Pinto ended the Bulldogs’s shock-and-awe show, making it 34-10.
Piedmont’s lightning barrage of points spanned from 2:54 of the first quarter to 6:26 of the second … eight minutes and 28 seconds.
Sylvania (10-4) opened with Conner Andrade’s 29-yard field goal to lead 3-0 and took a 10-7 lead on Jaxon Smith’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Scott.
After Smith’s 62-yard touchdown connection with Landon Watkins brought the Rams within 34-16 in the second quarter, Piedmont answered with a 10-yard Parker Thornton touchdown run just before halftime.
Hayes added an 11-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Facing fourth down and 15 with 9:34 to play in the fourth quarter, and about to be sacked, he heaved a prayer in the direction of two Piedmont receivers near the goal line. Bethel adjusted, caught it and finished off a 30-yard touchdown connection to make it 55-22.