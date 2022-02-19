Handley boys, girls sweep Priceville to advance to Northeast Regional finals

JACKSONVILLE — Rondai Banks led Handley’s boys to a 61-50 win over Priceville in the Class 4A Northeast Regional semifinals Saturday.
The Tigers will face the Jacksonville/Westminster Christian winner in Wednesday’s 10:45 a.m. final.
Banks recorded a double-double against Priceville, finishing with 24 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots. Cannon Kyles also produced a double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 boards.
TaMarious Treadwell chipped in with six points and a team-high three assists. Jay Hayes added five points and seven rebounds, and Devontae Higgins finished with four points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.
Chris Thomas led Priceville with 16 points, and Elijah Hopkins added 10.
Girls
Handley 76, Priceville 59: Teanna Watts led Handley with 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and the Tigers advanced to the Class 4A Northeast Regional championship game.
Handley will face New Hope, which beat Anniston 57-44 earlier Saturday, in Wednesday’s 9:30 a.m. final.
Takeriauna Mosley and Emelia Askew added 17 points apiece for Handley, and Jayla Trammell chipped in with eight points and a team-leading three steals.
Ashlyn Johnson led Priceville with 26 points, and Zoey Benson had 10.