Hanceville stuns Piedmont in 3A boys Northeast Regional

JACKSONVILLE — Saturday was not a good day at the Northeast Regional basketball tournament for the top two teams in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 3A boys rankings. First the unexpected happened when unranked Midfield upset No. 2 Plainview (28-5) in double overtime 65-64. The Bears had been No. 1 until the final rankings were issued and Piedmont moved to No. 1.
Then came the unthinkable, at least to Piedmont fans. Hanceville pushed Piedmont to double overtime and downed the blue-and-gold Bulldogs 52-50. Hanceville improved to 17-12 and will take on Midfield (16-14) for the Northeast Regional title Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. Piedmont’s season closed at 24-5.
Piedmont led 30-23 at halftime after connecting on 7 of 13 3-point attempts as a team. Jakari Foster was 2 of 2, Silas Thompson 2 of 3 and Alex Odam 3 of 5. Piedmont extended its lead to 10 points with seven minutes to play in the third quarter when Odam’s fourth trey made it 33-23. Odam’s fifth triple came with 5:25 left in the third and put Piedmont ahead 36-26. Then the 3-point well went dry. Piedmont finished the game on a 0 of 11 run from outside the arc.
“They’re really, really big,” Piedmont head coach JoJo Odam said of Hanceville’s front line. “They’ve got three guys — 32 (6-foot-6 senior Raiden Morgan), 1 (6-4 junior Izayah Glenon) and 40 (6-2, 300-pound senior Cainon Moore) who all are just so big and they do such a good job, playing good solid defense and helping, and it’s hard to attack the goal on them. We’ve shot the 3 all year. The old saying is you live with it, you die with it and we died with it tonight.”
Hanceville didn’t shoot well from outside the arc either, going 0-for-6 in the first half and 2-for-14 the rest of the way, but one of the two makes came with eight seconds remaining in regulation and sent the game into the first overtime deadlocked at 46-46.
Each team had two points in the first overtime. Hanceville’s came on two free throws with 1:29 on the clock. Malachi Jackson rebounded a missed shot by Odam and put it back in with 23 seconds to go to make the score 48-48 when the first overtime ended.
Hanceville scored the first points of the second overtime with an offensive rebound basket after winning the tip. Odam and Thompson each netted a free throw to make it 50-50. Hanceville missed and Thompson rebounded for Piedmont with a minute still to go in the second overtime period.
After a timeout, Piedmont turned the ball over without getting a shot. Hanceville made one of two free throws with 31.8 seconds left. Odam missed a 3-pointer and Foster couldn’t get a put-back to fall. Hanceville added a free throw with 6.5 seconds to go and Piedmont’s final 3-point try from near half-court by Thompson was short.
“Shots didn’t fall for us the second half we’d been making all year. … Again, shots didn’t fall for us tonight. The legs got gone late and things were short, hitting the front of the rim,” the elder Odam said.
Piedmont was 3 of 4 at the foul line in the first half and 8 of 15 the rest of the way, including 4 of 9 in the fourth quarter. Hanceville was 12-for-19 overall and 9-for-13 after halftime.
“Basketball is a little different. If shots aren’t going, you can lose to anybody,” the Piedmont coach said.
Northeast Regional stats showed Odam with 26 points, six rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot. Thompson scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Foster scored six points, claimed six rebounds, handed out two assists and made two steals.
Morgan scored 17 for Hanceville and added six rebounds. Point guard Zach Campbell had 14 points and six rebounds. Moore recorded 10 points and 10 boards. Glenon scored seven points.