GROWING UP: Martin says Ohatchee's Ennis 'is more of a quarterback at quarterback' than in the past

OHATCHEE — Ohatchee continues to churn out good quarterbacks under seventh-year head coach Scott Martin.
First it was Taylor Eubanks, whose physical brand of football helped the Indians break through in 2016. Eubanks guided Ohatchee to its first playoff berth since 2003, and the Indians advanced all the way to the Class 3A semifinals.
Grayson Alward took over for Eubanks, and during his senior season in 2018, his speed helped Ohatchee finish the regular season undefeated for the first time since 1976.
In 2019, Martin handed the keys to the offense to Eli Ennis, and the youngster hasn’t disappointed. In fact, Ennis has already accomplished something Eubanks and Alward could not during their playing careers. On Oct. 2, he helped Ohatchee defeat Piedmont. A 20-15 victory on the Field of Champions gave the Indians their first win over the Bulldogs since 2003.
“Coming out, and we haven’t beat Piedmont in a while, and beating them,” Ennis said. “This whole year has really been against better teams than we’ve played the last two years, and it feels good the way that we’ve shown out.”
Ennis has led Ohatchee to an 8-1 mark this season. The Indians’ only loss came in overtime in their Class 3A, Region 5 opener against Wellborn.
Ennis has continued the legacy started by Eubanks and Alward, and Martin sees similarities to both in the junior’s game.
“Eubanks was probably the most physical. Alward was probably the fleet of foot guy that could just get out and leave everybody” Martin said. “Eli’s kind of a hybrid of the two. He can be physical up inside, but when he gets on the edge he can take it the distance.”
Ennis has rushed for 992 yards and 13 touchdowns on 122 carries this season. He said he’s gotten bigger, stronger and more confident in his second season as the starter.
Martin has seen a different aspect of Ennis’ game grow in 2020.
“I think that he’s working hard on other aspects of his game other than just being a running back,” Martin said. “He’s working hard in the throwing game too, which I think has been instrumental in a couple of games we’ve played this year.”
Ennis has completed 13 of 28 passes this season for 297 yards and two touchdowns.
“He’s become a much better football player this year,” Martin said. “He was an athlete at quarterback last year. This year, I think he’s more of a quarterback at quarterback.”
Ennis won the starting job as a sophomore, beating out then-senior Cam Foushee. He credited extra work during the summer with running back Domonique Thomas for helping him land the gig.
“It felt great being a 10th grader and being able to start at quarterback,” Ennis said.
The Indians cruised to another undefeated regular season, but Ennis broke his right thumb playing linebacker in the regular season’s penultimate game against Gaston. He didn’t play in the regular season finale against Pleasant Valley and stuck to defense in the Indians’ first-round win over Southeastern.
Collinsville upset Ohatchee 21-14 in the second round. Foushee started the game at quarterback, but Martin turned to Ennis late. It wasn’t enough for the Indians to rally back.
A healthy Ennis has loftier goals this season, but he knows, more so than anybody, that it’ll take good injury luck.
“The main goal is to win it, win the playoffs,” Ennis said. “I feel like we just ... get nobody hurt, don’t get hurt, stay good through the playoffs.”
Martin admitted injuries to Ennis and Wyatt Reaves impacted the Indians’ postseason run in 2019. Still, Ohatchee’s coach has no plans to rest his starters in Thursday’s regular season finale against Munford.
“I only know one way to coach the game, and that’s to win the game that you’re playing. I’m not very good at putting people on the shelf and saying well let’s wait until next week, because you never know what’s going to happen in another part of the game,” Martin said. “So, our deal is to go into this game full bore with all the weapons that we have, and our goal is to win that football game, and we’ll worry about Lauderdale County once we get through this game.”