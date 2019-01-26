JACKSONVILLE — Oxford’s boys got a lot from their 2019 Calhoun County tournament experience, and not just their 19th county title.
“Every one of them means a lot, but we’ve played in three tournaments this year and won two of them,” Oxford coach Joel Van Meter said. “That’s what means a lot to me.
“I’ll say this. We learned a lot in this tournament that we can go back and watch film and learn when teams play us different than we’re used to.”
No. 2-seeded Sacred Heart tried to slow down Oxford in Saturday’s county final in Pete Mathews Coliseum. Top-seeded Oxford cranked up its defense and won 69-59.
The game marked the third county final in as many years between Oxford (20-4), ninth in 6A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings, and Sacred Heart (16-9), 2A’s 10th-ranked team. Oxford won for the second time in three years and avenged last year’s 66-61 loss.
Senior point guard Eugene Leonard scored 19 points. The Yellow Jackets got 13 points apiece from guard Mont McClendon and forward Roc Taylor, and forward Zondrick Garrett fouled out with 12.
The Yellow Jackets overcame tournament most valuable player Jayden Stone’s 20-point showing. Sacred Heart also got 14 points from Caleb Brown and 12 from Khalil Watkins, but center Aaron Moore fouled out with none.
Stone became the first MVP from the losing team since Anniston’s Lashedrick Edmondson in 2012. Oxford beat Anniston 42-39 to win the title that year.
“This is good,” Leonard said. “We always come here and play in this and just come out to win and play hard and learn from our mistakes.”
The learning came against three different approaches against the Yellow Jackets in as many county-tourney games. Alexandria’s zone made everything hard in the quarterfinals.
“Piedmont backed off two guys and just made it tough,” Van Meter said about Oxford’s semifinal game. “Sacred Heart slowed the game down, and they make it tough.
“A lot of times, you learn more whenever teams aren’t letting you play the way you want to play. We want to get up and down.”
Oxford led 44-42 after three quarters but took control in the fourth quarter. The Yellow Jackets tried to double Stone and get the ball out of his hands, and Taylor shadowed Watkins. Stone scored eight points in the quarter. Watkins, a good spot-up 3-pointer shooter, had no treys.
As for Stone, “we couldn’t just play him straight up,” Van Meter said of the four-star prospect, Sacred Heart’s version of departed senior Diante Wood this season and the first offensive option most times down the floor. “You’ve got to go double him and make him give it up and then rotate out.”
Leonard also asserted himself in the fourth quarter, making what Van Meter calls “culture plays.” He stole back his own miss, drove, scored and got the and-one free throw to put Oxford up 47-42. He also drew two fourth-quarter charging fouls, one on Stone and one on Watkins.
Oxford also hit 12 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter. Leonard went 6-for-7.
“The difference was free throws,” Sacred Heart Ralpheal Graves said. “They made free throws, and they scored 20 points in the second half off of free throws.”
All-tournament team
Garrett, Leonard and Taylor (Oxford); Watkins, Stone (Sacred Heart); Chase Vinson (Jacksonville Christian); Shamar Spinks (Weaver); DeAngelo Foster, Alex Odam (Piedmont); Kyrie Maynor (Jacksonville); Kwame Milton, Antonio Kite (Anniston); Joe Tucker, Landan Williams (Alexandria); Matthew Clay (White Plains).
Most Outstanding Offensive Player: Stone.
Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Garrett.
Van Deerman MVP: Stone.