Golden: With Phillips rebooting, Jacksonville soars past Etowah to set up rematch with Anniston

JACKSONVILLE — Cade Phillips might not be all the way back to the player he was before a foot injury sidelined him for a month, but he was back enough to sky and slam an alley-oop dunk Saturday.
The 6-foot-9 junior center was back enough to instinctively fire a behind-the-back pass to Caden Johnson for a dunk in Jacksonville’s 95-69 victory over Etowah in the Class 4A, Area 10 final.
“It feels great,” Phillips said. “It’s good to be back for the area tournament. We’re still taking it light because there’re a lot more games to be played.”
Jacksonville will play host to Area 9 runner-up Anniston in Tuesday’s Northeast sub-regional game at 6 p.m. The winner advances to the Northeast Regional.
It’s all win-or-go-home from here.
Jacksonville looked primed for its rematch with Anniston, another team that’s working back to full strength. Mark Toyer, who missed all but a quarter of the regular season with a knee injury, returned for the Area 9 tournament.
Anniston lost to Handley 69-68 in overtime in Friday’s final.
Area-tourney most valuable player John Broom led Jacksonville with 32 points and nine rebounds and five assists Saturday. He also tied for the team lead with three steals.
Caden Johnson added 21 points with five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Camren Johnson turned in 11 points and seven rebounds.
Phillips joined Broom and the Johnson twins on the all-tourney team. Phillips added nine points with six rebounds and three blocks.
The game marked Phillps’ second back in action since the injury, which occurred in Jacksonville’s 82-44 victory over Anniston on Jan. 14. He scored seven points in Jacksonville’s first-round rout of Ashville.
Phillips’ transfer to a well-established Jacksonville team, led by Broom and the Johnson twins, made the Golden Eagles a team to watch in Class 4A. He brought a post presence to go with strong guard play.
Jacksonville kept winning in Phillips’ absence, including a victory over state power Plainview, but his return for the postseason re-energizes the hype surrounding the team. How far along is Phillips in his return?
It came in flashes Saturday.
“He looked OK,” Jacksonville coach Shane Morrow said. “I thought he pressed a little bit at times, but you just can’t teach 6-9. He alters the game in so many ways … rebounds, shots and people scared to drive,
“A lot of it doesn’t even show up on the stat sheet, so it’s big having him back.”
Morrow is slow-walking Phillips’ return. Phillips played seven minutes and 12 seconds against Ashville and 14:56 on Saturday.
“Thursday, it was two minutes a quarter,” Phillips said. “Today, it was close to four minutes a quarter.
“We’re slowly adding minutes per quarter until eventually we’re back to four minutes.”
Phillips still wears a protective boot on his lower right leg when not playing but says his foot “feels great.”
“The only problem I really have is my wind is gone,” he said. I’m a little out of shape.”
The chemistry Jacksonville had with Phillips before his injury is refiring.
“The chemistry is getting better,” Broom said. “It dialed off a little bit, because we played a lot of games without him, but it’s starting to get back to normal.
“He’s back, and we’re glad he’s back.”