Golden again: Jacksonville ‘trying to make the best of it’ after two COVID-19 forfeits

JACKSONVILLE — Two options lie ahead for Jacksonville High School’s football team this week, one less attractive than the other.
The Golden Eagles could have another unwanted Friday off, if their Class 4A, Region 4 game against Cleburne County gets moved to Thursday because of weather.
Or, Jacksonville’s return to play after two COVID-19-related forfeits could come with a downpour, fraught with possible lightning delays.
The only less attractive option? Another forfeit.
Take it from a guy who’s missed four games of his senior season.
“I’m excited that we’re going to get to play Heflin, and we’re going to get back on track to things,” senior middle linebacker Jackson Moses said. “I’m looking forward to securing this win and getting to go to the playoffs.”
Jacksonville is back. The Golden Eagles’ record says they return at 4-3 overall, 3-1 region.
That counts forfeits the past two weeks. Jacksonville lost a marquee non-region game at Piedmont and last week’s key region game at Handley.
In terms of games the Golden Eagles have played, they’re 4-1, 3-0, and the cost of two forfeits was immense.
The Piedmont game would’ve marked the third in as many years between the two northern Calhoun County schools, Piedmont the reigning 3A champion and Jacksonville the reigning 4A runner-up. They split the first two, in 2018 and 2019.
Jacksonville’s 35-14 loss at Piedmont in 2019 marked a turning point for the Golden Eagles. Jacksonville coach Clint Smith led a spirited postgame locker-room chat with his team, which didn’t lose again until the 4A final against nine-time state champion UMS Wright.
Jacksonville wanted another chance on Piedmont’s Field of Champions. Had the Golden Eagles won, then Piedmont’s likely number of wins this season could’ve helped Jacksonville immensely in any potential three-way tiebreaker in Jacksonville’s region.
“We were definitely looking forward to playing Piedmont, and definitely looking forward to playing Handley,” Moses said. “We knew those were going to be two really tough opponents.”
Win or lose, Jacksonville would’ve been better off playing both games. The Golden Eagles lost two games in the middle of their season, and against quality competition.
Both games could’ve helped develop Jacksonville for what it might face in this year’s playoffs. Realignment shifted Jacksonville from 4A north to 4A south, and Region 4 crosses with a stout South Alabama region.
“It shows things about yourself,” Jacksonville coach Clint Smith said. “You’re playing competition that kind or prepares you for, hopefully, the playoffs in things like that, especially matching up with that Mobile region, with teams like Mobile Christian, Jackson, Williamson and Vigor.
“We lost a lot by not being able to play and compete against those guys.”
Jacksonville’s non-quarantined players practiced during the break. Quarantined players returned to action last Friday, and Jacksonville held a timed, four-quarter intrasquad scrimmage just to minimize the loss of game conditioning.
It’s only the latest improvising, adapting and overcoming Jacksonville has had to try in the pandemic year. Smith limited numbers of players in the weight room at one time. He closed locker rooms, forcing players to come to practice dressed.
The Golden Eagles don’t take buses to away games … anything to avoid occasions that sardine players together.
“We’ve kind of gone the extra mile to ensure that we keep our guys as safe as possible,” Smith said. “There’s just some things that’s just out of your control, and that’s kind of the things that got us, things that we couldn’t control within our walls of our football program.”
Jacksonville had misadventures with COVID-19 before the two forfeits. Individual quarantine cost freshman quarterback Jim Ogle two games, and the Golden Eagles went from an offense with more passing to a “wildcat” style running game in his absence.
Add the two forfeits, and a promising freshman quarterback lost four games of his season.
Moses missed two games earlier in the season, including Jacksonville’s only on-field loss, to Alexandria, after he tested positive. He said he experienced mild symptoms, including loss of smell and taste.
Like Ogle, Moses also lost four games, only Moses is a senior.
“That’s been huge,” he said. “That’s four games of missed film. That’s four games that I’m not getting stats in. It’s hurting me, as far as recruiting. It’s hurting me, just not being out there with my guys in my senior season.
“It’s definitely been tough, really mentally, but just trying to make the best of it.”